×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘F Is for Family’ Renewed for Season 4 at Netflix

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Netflix

Netflix has ordered a fourth season of animated comedy “F Is for Family.”

The series was created by Bill Burr and Michael Price and follows the Murphy family, an Irish-American clan living in the 1970’s, a time when political correctness was the last thing on people’s minds. Burr voices family patriarch Frank, while Laura Dern, Justin Long, Debi Derryberry, Haley Reinhart, and Sam Rockwell also provide voices on the series. The third season launched on Netflix in November.

Burr also executive produces along with Vince Vaughn, Peter Billingsley and Price, who also serves as showrunner. Michael Lagnese and Victoria Vaughn from Wild West Television are co-executive producers on the series. Vaughn also lent his voice to the show in Season 3. Netflix also currently has several of Burr’s comedy specials available, including “I’m Sorry You Feel That Way” and “Walk Your Way Out,” the latter of which debuted on Netflix in 2017.

F Is for Family” is one of several adult animated comedies currently streaming on Netflix. Others include “BoJack Horseman,” “Disenchantment,” “Big Mouth,” and “Paradise PD.” Of those, only “BoJack Horseman” has been on the air for longer, with that show having been renewed for a sixth season back in October.

Popular on Variety

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

More TV

  • 'F Is for Family' Renewed for

    'F Is for Family' Renewed for Season 4 at Netflix

    Netflix has ordered a fourth season of animated comedy “F Is for Family.” The series was created by Bill Burr and Michael Price and follows the Murphy family, an Irish-American clan living in the 1970’s, a time when political correctness was the last thing on people’s minds. Burr voices family patriarch Frank, while Laura Dern, Justin [...]

  • NATPE 2019: TV Biz Hopes What

    NATPE 2019: TV Biz Hopes What Doesn't Kill You Makes You Stronger

    MIAMI — Kelly Clarkson’s plucky spirit was a good fit with the mood of the market as TV station owners, buyers from around the world and industry executives gathered here this week for the annual National Association of Television Program Executives conference. Much of the conversation at the conference and in the corridors of Miami [...]

  • Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com - 23/01/2019

    Tartikoff Award Winners Hail Mentors and Lucky Breaks: 'You Lift as You Climb'

    MIAMI — Rita Moreno sang. Byron Allen spoke for 20 minutes. Mara Brock Akil urged the crowd to thank their mentors. Betty White warbled “The Golden Girls” theme song via video. And Bob Greenblatt and Henry Winkler shared Brandon Tartikoff stories during the 16th annual Tartikoff Legacy Awards ceremony held Wednesday night at NATPE. “My [...]

  • Kristin Scott Thomas at 'The English

    Kristin Scott Thomas, Fiona Shaw to Guest Star in ‘Fleabag’

    Kristin Scott Thomas and Fiona Shaw will make guest appearances in the upcoming second season of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s BBC and Amazon comedy “Fleabag.” Series creator and star Waller-Bridge said: “They literally begged me to be in it. Begged me. Begged. One of them was crying.” “Phoebe Waller-Bridge cannot be ignored,” said Scott Thomas (“The English Patient”). “She [...]

  • Beta Film Acquires Movistar + ‘Arde

    Beta Film Acquires Movistar + Original ‘Arde Madrid’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    MIAMI —  Jan Motjo’s Beta Film has acquired worldwide sales rights to one of the most singular of Spanish comedy series released last year, Paco Leon’s “Arde Madrid,” a Movistar Original. Beta Film made the announcement just after “Arde Madrid” was confirmed as one of the series at the 2019 Berlinale Drama Series Days Market [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad