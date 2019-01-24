‘F Is for Family’ Renewed for Season 4 at Netflix

Netflix has ordered a fourth season of animated comedy “F Is for Family.”

The series was created by Bill Burr and Michael Price and follows the Murphy family, an Irish-American clan living in the 1970’s, a time when political correctness was the last thing on people’s minds. Burr voices family patriarch Frank, while Laura Dern, Justin Long, Debi Derryberry, Haley Reinhart, and Sam Rockwell also provide voices on the series. The third season launched on Netflix in November.

Burr also executive produces along with Vince Vaughn, Peter Billingsley and Price, who also serves as showrunner. Michael Lagnese and Victoria Vaughn from Wild West Television are co-executive producers on the series. Vaughn also lent his voice to the show in Season 3. Netflix also currently has several of Burr’s comedy specials available, including “I’m Sorry You Feel That Way” and “Walk Your Way Out,” the latter of which debuted on Netflix in 2017.

“F Is for Family” is one of several adult animated comedies currently streaming on Netflix. Others include “BoJack Horseman,” “Disenchantment,” “Big Mouth,” and “Paradise PD.” Of those, only “BoJack Horseman” has been on the air for longer, with that show having been renewed for a sixth season back in October.