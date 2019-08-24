Ewan McGregor Confirms Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney Plus Series to Shoot Next Year

Ewan McGregor has confirmed that he will be reprising the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi for a Disney Plus series centered around the powerful Jedi, after Variety previously reported that he was in talks for the series.

At Disney biennial D23 convention in Anaheim, Calif. on Friday, McGregor provided more details about the prospective show and explained why he decided to pick up the light saber and don the Jedi robe once again.

Producer Kathleen Kennedy said, “We have all the scripts written we’re ready to start shooting next year.”

McGregor previously played the character in the three “ Star Wars ” prequels “The Phantom Menace,” “Attack of the Clones,” and “Revenge of the Sith.” There had been talk for years that he would return as Obi-Wan for a standalone film, but those plans were reportedly paused after the unsuccessful rollout of the “ Star Wars ” standalone film “Solo.”

The character later becomes known as Ben Kenobi in the original trilogy, in which he is played by the great Alec Guinness. In arguably the most famous Obi-Wan scene, he mysteriously disappears after being struck down in a lightsaber fight with Darth Vader. He later uses the force to guide Luke Skywalker and appear to him as a spirit.

The Obi-Wan series is the third live-action “Star Wars” show coming to Disney Plus. The streamer, which launched Nov. 12, has previously announced “The Mandalorian” from Jon Favreau starring Pedro Pascal, as well as a series based on Cassian Andor, the character first introduced in “Rogue One” with Diego Luna reprising his role from the film.