‘Event Horizon’ Series in Development at Amazon (EXCLUSIVE)

Amazon and Paramount Television are developing a series adaptation of the 1997 sci-fi horror film “Event Horizon,” Variety has learned.

Adam Wingard is set to executive produce and direct the potential series. Wingard recently directed the film “Godzilla vs. Kong,” which is due out in theaters in March 2020. He has previously directed films like the recent “Blair Witch” reboot, “The Guest,” “You’re Next,” and the live-action version of “Death Note.” He also wrote and directed films like “Autoerotic” and “What Fun We Were Having.”

Wingard willl executive produce along with Larry Gordon, Lloyd Levin, and Jeremy Platt. Gordon and Levin both produced the film.

The film was directed by Paul W. S. Anderson and written by Philip Eisner. The titled referred to a spaceship that disappeared after testing an experimental gravity drive capable of creating an artificial black hole that was meant to allow the ship to travel to distant points in the galaxy. A rescue crew and the gravity drive’s inventor are sent to investigate after the ship mysteriously reappears, only to discover that the ship traveled to a hellish dimension outside of the known universe that infects the ship with a sinister sentience, leading to multiple deaths.

It starred Laurence Fishburne as the captain of the rescue ship with Sam Neill playing the inventor of the gravity drive.

It was also recently announced that Amazon had boarded the Simon Pegg-Nick Frost series “Truth Seekers,” a comedy-horror series about paranormal investigators. The streamer is also currently prepping the horror anthology series “THEM” from Lena Waithe.

Among the many shows currently produce by Paramount Television is the Amazon series “Jack Ryan” as well as the Netflix shows “13 Reasons Why” and “The Haunting.”