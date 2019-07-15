Evelyn Warfel Promoted to Showrunner on ‘Price Is Right,’ John Quinn to Run ‘Let’s Make a Deal’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Fremantle has promoted Evelyn Warfel to the role of executive producer and showrunner of “The Price Is Right” and John Quinn to the role of showrunner and executive producer for “Let’s Make a Deal,” Variety has learned exclusively.

News of the promotions comes after Mike Richards, the longtime executive producer on both shows, stepped down in June to take on an overall deal with Sony Pictures Television.

“We are fortunate to have such creative and dedicated talent at the company,” said Jennifer Mullin, CEO of Fremantle. “When looking to fill these roles, we didn’t need to go far. Evelyn and John have been longtime valued members of our team and I can’t wait to see how they will flourish in their new roles.”

Warfel will be the first woman to hold the position of executive producer/showrunner in the history of “The Price Is Right,” having most recently served as the show’s co-executive producer. She has been with Fremantle for the past 10 years and has an extensive game show background. In addition to “Price Is Right,” her other credits include “Let’s Make a Deal,” “Game Show in My Head,” and “1 vs. 100.”

In addition, Adam Sandler has been named the show’s new co-executive producer. Sandler has spent the past 25 years with the series, serving as the show’s director for the past six, and in numerous producing roles prior to that. He will continue directing in addition to now serving as the show’s co-executive producer.

Meanwhile, Quinn has been with Fremantle for the past six years, originally coming on board as an executive producer on “Celebrity Name Game.” He also served as an executive producer on “Match Game,” and currently serves as executive producer and showrunner on “Press Your Luck” for ABC. He will be supported in his new role by longtime “Let’s Make A Deal” co-executive producers Chris Ahearn and Graham Shaw along with Jennifer Langheld, who recently joined the team as a Co-executive producer.