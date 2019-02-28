×
Eve Harlow Joins Fox A.I. Drama Pilot ‘neXt’

Eve Harlow
CREDIT: Arthur Mola/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Eve Harlow has joined the cast of the Fox drama pilot “neXt,” Variety has learned.

“neXt” is described as a fact-based thriller grounded in the latest A.I. research. It features a brilliant but paranoid former tech CEO who joins a Homeland Cybersecurity Agent and her team to stop the world’s first artificial intelligence crisis: the emergence of a rogue AI with the ability to continuously improve itself.

Harlow will Gina, who is described as easy to offend, a bit of a nerd, and ultra woke. She works at the FBI cybercrime division.

Harlow is known for her past roles in shows like “The 100,” “Heroes Reborn,” “Agents of SHIELD,” and “The Guard.” On the feature side, she has appeared in films such as “Juno,” “Instant Family,” “2012,” and “Jennifer’s Body.” She is repped by Industry Entertainment and Oscars Abrams Zimel & Assoc.

Manny Coto, who previously worked on Fox shows like “24” and “24: Legacy,” will write and executive produce “neXt.” John Requa and Glenn Ficarra will executive produce and co-direct the pilot under their Zaftig Films banner. Charlie Gogolak will also executive produce. 20th Century Fox Television will produce.

