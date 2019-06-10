×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Listen: Eva Longoria on How ‘Desperate Housewives’ Changed TV and Made Her a Better Producer

By
Michael Schneider

Variety Editor at Large

Michael's Most Recent Stories

View All
US actress Eva Longoria poses for a picture at the Women's Forum Americas 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico, 31 May 2019.Women's Forum Americas, Mexico City - 31 May 2019
CREDIT: SASHENKA GUTIERREZ/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Eva Longoria still believes “Desperate Housewives” may have been TV’s “perfect pilot.”

“It has everything, it sets up everything,” Longoria told Variety‘s “My Favorite Podcast.” “It’s super balanced in its storytelling. It was beautiful, it was stylized, it was stylistic and was so unique.”

Longoria credits creator Marc Cherry, who spent years developing and pitching “Desperate Housewives,” and pilot director Charles McDougall for creating a show that made a splash right out of the gate. For her, the “Desperate Housewives” pilot was a masterclass in how to create and launch a TV show, and she says she still uses what she learned from that experience as a producer launching her own shows.

“I always reference back to the ‘Desperate Housewives’ pilot for many things when I’m directing,” Longoria said. “There are so many iconic things that happened in the pilot.”

On this edition of the podcast, Longoria revealed why that pilot is her favorite episode of TV ever, and also discussed the new ABC drama “Grand Hotel,” which she executive produces. Plus, “Grand Hotel” star Roselyn Sanchez also revealed her favorite TV episode: the pilot to Lifetime’s (and now Netflix’s) drama “You.” Listen below:

Editorial use only. No book cover usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Snap Stills/Shutterstock (2103329h)Left To Right: Nicollette Sheridan - Edie Britt, Felicity Huffman - Lynette Scavo, Marcia Cross - Bree Van De Kamp, Eva Longoria - Gabrielle Solis, Teri Hatcher - Susan MayerDesperate Housewives - 2004
CREDIT: Snap Stills/Shutterstock

The pilot to “Desperate Housewives,” the mid-2000s hit that put Longoria on the map, premiered on Oct. 3, 2004.

The episode introduced viewers to the neighbors of Wisteria Lane, and took place in the aftermath of the suicide of Mary Alice Young, voiced by Brenda Strong. Among the stars are Teri Hatcher, as single mom Susan Mayer; Marcia Cross as perfectionist Bree Van de Kamp, whose poise hides trouble at home; Longoria as Gabrielle Solis, who has a secret (she’s carrying on an affair with her teenage gardener); and Felicity Huffman as Lynette Scavo, an advertising exec who put her career on hold to be a stay-at-home mother of four.

The pilot episode won three Emmy Awards: outstanding lead actress in a comedy series (Huffman), outstanding directing for a comedy series (McDougall) and outstanding single-camera picture editing for a comedy series (Michael Berenbaum). Marc Cherry was nominated for outstanding writing for a comedy series.

“ABC was in last place, and every network passed on ‘Desperate Housewives,” recalled Longoria, who was the first person cast on the pilot thanks to a talent holding deal she had with the network. “ABC was like, what do we have to lose?”

That was quite a turnaround season for ABC, as “Lost,” “Desperate Housewives” and “Grey’s Anatomy” all premiered in the same year.

“Desperate Housewives” was an immediate hit. “I remember we premiered and the next morning, we were working,” Longoria recalled. “I got a call from the producers — ‘we’re a hit!’ So what does that mean? I didn’t comprehend the monstrosity of it.”

Longoria credits Cherry for teaching her that “you and your director have to be on the same page in terms of setting up the tone of the show. [‘Desperate Housewives’] nailed this tone that was eerie but funny but serious and dramatic but light. That was Marc Cherry. He had a very specific idea.”

Roselyn Sanchez, Eva LongoriaEva Longoria Foundation dinner gala, Inside, Los Angeles, USA - 08 Nov 2018
CREDIT: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

As for “Grand Hotel,” Longoria directed the show’s second episode and also makes an appearance on camera. Sanchez (above, with Longoria) stars as Gigi Mendoza, the second wife to hotel mogul Santiago Mendoza, played by Demian Bichir. Based on a Spanish format but set in contemporary times, the show is a bit of an upstairs/downstairs look at the scandals and secrets that surround both the Mendoza family and the staff that works for them.

“We shot the pilot in Miami and re-created it in Los Angeles: the blue skies look of the show,” Longoria said. The executive producer said she’s also proud of putting so many women in top production roles on the show, including a female director of photography, stunt coordinator, editors, assistant directors and more.

“We wanted to put women in traditionally male roles,” she said.

GRAND HOTEL - ABC's 'Grand Hotel' stars Denyse Tontz as Alicia Mendoza, Bryan Craig as Javi Mendoza, Demi‡n Bichir as Santiago Mendoza, Roselyn S‡nchez as Gigi Mendoza, Justina Adorno as Yoli, and Feliz Ramirez as Carolina. (ABC/Ed Herrera)
CREDIT: ABC

Variety‘s “My Favorite Episode With Michael Schneider” is where stars and producers gather to discuss their favorite TV episodes ever — from classic sitcoms to modern-day dramas — as well as pick a favorite episode from their own series. On “My Favorite Episode,” some of the biggest names in TV share their creative inspirations — and how those episodes influenced them.

Be sure to subscribe to “My Favorite Episode” on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, Soundcloud or anywhere you download podcasts. New episodes post every week. 

More Actors on Actors:

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Richard Madden Amy Adams Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Amy Adams & Richard Madden (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell &

    Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell & Renée Zellweger (Full Video)

  • Renee Zellweger

    Sam Rockwell watched Renée Zellweger in 'Chicago' While Studying Bob Fosse

  • Sam Rockwell Renee Zellweger Variety Actors

    Sam Rockwell Brought a Lab Coat and Needle to Audition for 'ER'

  • Sarah Paulson Noticed Bradley Cooper's Directing
    jgNfVeth

    Sarah Paulson Took Notice to Bradley Cooper's Directing in 'A Star is Born'

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death

  • Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors

    Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

More TV

  • US actress Eva Longoria poses for

    Listen: Eva Longoria on How 'Desperate Housewives' Changed TV and Made Her a Better Producer

    Eva Longoria still believes “Desperate Housewives” may have been TV’s “perfect pilot.” “It has everything, it sets up everything,” Longoria told Variety‘s “My Favorite Podcast.” “It’s super balanced in its storytelling. It was beautiful, it was stylized, it was stylistic and was so unique.” Longoria credits creator Marc Cherry, who spent years developing and pitching [...]

  • Succession HBO

    TV News Roundup: HBO Unveils 'Succession' Season 2 Trailer (Watch)

    In today’s roundup, Michelle Obama will appear on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” and HBO released the first look at “Succession” Season 2.  CASTING The Urban Movie Channel (UMC) series “Stuck With You” has recast the role of Luvell with Timon Kyle Durrett, taking over for Thomas Q. Jones. Durrett and Tammy Townsend [...]

  • Joan-Boorstein

    Joan Boorstein Appointed President of Nina Tassler and Denise Di Novi's PatMa Productions

    Former Showtime programming executive Joan Boorstein has been named president of PatMa Productions, the banner founded by producer Denise Di Novi and former CBS chairman Nina Tassler. Boorstein began her career at Showtime where she ultimately rose to the position of SVP of creative affairs. She was originally a film executive, working on over 100 [...]

  • Dune Bene Gesserit

    'Dune' Series Ordered at WarnerMedia Streaming Service, Denis Villeneuve to Direct

    WarnerMedia’s streaming service has given a straight-to-series order to the sci-fi project “Dune: The Sisterhood.” The series hails from Legendary Television, with Legendary also producing the upcoming “Dune” film reboot from director Denis Villeneuve. Warner Bros. is distributing the film. Set in the universe of Frank Herbert’s epic “Dune” novel series, “Dune: The Sisterhood” is [...]

  • Sarah BarnettAMC - SundanceTV 'State of

    AMC Networks' Sarah Barnett on Georgia Abortion Law: 'This Is a Civil Rights Issue'

    AMC Entertainment Networks president Sarah Barnett said she is strongly opposed to recent laws that have been signed in states including Georgia to curtail abortion rights, backing up her company’s statement that it will reconsider its work in the state should the restrictions go into effect. Speaking at the Banff World Media Festival in Canada [...]

  • Emmys: Drama Submissions Rise Despite Final

    Emmys 2019: Drama Submissions Rise Alongside Final 'Game of Thrones' Entry

    Voting for the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards is now open, and despite many heavy-hitter dramas such as “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Stranger Things” and “Westworld” sitting out this year’s race, submissions have actually increased in that series category. Call it a sign of peak TV refusing to actually peak, but this year sees 165 entries [...]

  • Tyler Perry

    BET to Launch Streaming Service With Tyler Perry, Tracy Oliver Series

    BET is the latest brand to jump into streaming. The Viacom-owned cable channel is prepping a standalone streaming service, BET+, that would launch later this year, an individual with knowledge of the service confirmed to Variety. The service would be the home for Tracy Oliver’s planned “First Wives Club” series along with original content from [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad