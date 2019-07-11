×

‘Euphoria’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO

Euphoria
CREDIT: Courtesy of HBO

HBO has renewed “Euphoria” for a second season.

The series debuted on June 16 and follows 17-year-old Rue Bennett (Zendaya), a drug addict fresh from rehab, who’s struggling to make sense of her future. Her life changes dramatically when she meets Jules Vaughn (Hunter Schafer), a girl who recently moved to town following her parents’ divorce, and like Rue is searching for where she belongs

In addition to Zendaya and Schafer, the series also stars Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Algee Smith, and Sydney Sweeney.

It was created and written by Sam Levinson, who also serves as executive producer. Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Drake, Future the Prince, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Tmira Yardeni, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokady, Gary Lennon, and Jim Kleverweis also executive produce. Scott Turner Schofield serves as the show’s transgender consultant. Jeremy O. Harris is also a consultant on the series. “Euphoria” is produced in partnership with A24 and based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, from HOT.

“’Euphoria’ creator Sam Levinson has built an incredible world with an extraordinary cast led by the supremely talented Zendaya,” said Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming. “We are so grateful that he chose HBO as the home for this groundbreaking series. We look forward to following these complex characters as their journeys continue through the challenging world they inhabit.”

According to HBO, the series is the youngest skewing drama series on the network’s digital platforms. In addition, the series premiere has already delivered over 5.5 million viewers across HBO’s platforms.

