×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Eunetta Boone, Showrunner and Creator of ‘One on One,’ Dies at 63

By
Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
"Raven's Home" Executive Producer, Eunetta Boone.
CREDIT: Disney Channel

Writer-producer Eunetta Boone, creator of the UPN comedy “One on One” and showrunner of Disney Channel’s “Raven’s Home,” died Wednesday at her home in Los Angeles. She was 63.

Boone was found dead at her home of an apparent heart attack. Boone had most recently worked as showrunner on the third season of the Disney Channel series starring Raven-Symone.

“Eunetta was a pioneer and an inspiration to everyone she met,” Raven-Symone said. “She was a masterful storyteller, an empathetic leader and a beacon of light to so many. I’m sending love and my deepest sympathies to Eunetta’s family and friends and all who knew and loved her.”

Boone was a vivacious personality who had a throaty laugh that filled a room and a rapid-fire wit. She was known as a mentor to many writers, particularly aspiring African-American scribes.

Boone got her start as a sports reporter for the Baltimore Sun, becoming the first African-American woman to cover sports in Baltimore. She studied journalism at the University of Maryland and earned a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.

Boone honed her writing skills and then segued to TV in the early 1990s when the advent of Fox and later UPN and the WB Network spurred the market for African-American-centric comedy series.

Boone was a prominent figure in the community of African-American writer-producers that emerged from this period as in-demand showrunners, a list that includes Mara Brock Akil, Larry Wilmore, Yvette Lee Bowser, Warren Hutcherson, Sara Finney-Johnson, Vida Spears and Felicia Henderson.

Boone worked on the staff of NBC’s “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and then segued to Fox’s “Roc,” “Living Single” and “Lush Life,” among other shows. For UPN Boone created the father-daughter comedy “One on One,” which ran for five seasons from 2001 to 2006 with Boone as showrunner. “One on One” gave a big career boost to its young star Kyla Pratt. The show hailed from Greenblatt Janollari Studio, the production banner headed by Bob Greenblatt, future Showtime, NBC and WarnerMedia Entertainment chairman, and longtime Warner Bros. TV executive David Janollari.

Boone also created the spinoff series “The Cut,” which ran two seasons on UPN from 2004-2006. Boone took a break from TV after “One on One” ended and spent time teaching screenwriting for UCLA Extension. She returned to producing last year on the sitcom “Raven’s Home.”

“Eunetta Boone was a wonderful person and a consummate storyteller and teacher, and through her leadership on many productions including ‘Raven’s Home,’ she did so well what she enjoyed most — mentoring creative talent,” Disney Channel said in a statement. “Eunetta will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by everyone who knew her.”

Other shows Boone worked on included ABC’s “My Wife and Kids” and “The Hughleys” and the WB’s “The Parent’hood.”

Boone is survived by her mother, Eunice Taylor; a sister, Regina Ward, and two nieces.

Popular on Variety

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

More TV

  • "Raven's Home" Executive Producer, Eunetta Boone.

    Eunetta Boone, Showrunner and Creator of 'One on One,' Dies at 63

    Writer-producer Eunetta Boone, creator of the UPN comedy “One on One” and showrunner of Disney Channel’s “Raven’s Home,” died Wednesday at her home in Los Angeles. She was 63. Boone was found dead at her home of an apparent heart attack. Boone had most recently worked as showrunner on the third season of the Disney [...]

  • Global Sales for ‘Les Miserables’ Series

    Global Sales for ‘Les Miserables’ Starring Dominic West Ahead of Series Mania

    The BBC and Masterpiece adaptation of “Les Miserables” will play on a numerous international channels after a raft of deals were sealed for the series, which features Dominic West, David Oyelowo, and Lily Collins. Andrew Davies’ adaptation of Victor Hugo’s classic has been acquired by broadcasters in Scandinavia and southern Europe, and by several buyers [...]

  • Kevin Hart

    TV News Roundup: Kevin Hart Netflix Comedy Special Drops First Trailer

    In today’s roundup, Netflix releases the official trailer for the comedy special “Kevin Hart: Irresponsible” and Josh Charles joins Showtime’s Roger Ailes series “The Loudest Voice.” DATES Season two of “Yellowstone,” starring Kevin Costner, will premiere on Paramount Network on June 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The sophomore season will continue the story of rancher John Dutton [...]

  • adidas game of thrones

    5 New 'Game of Thrones' Collaborations Coming in Time for the Final Season

    Some of the biggest lifestyle brands in the world are jumping on the “Game of Thrones” bandwagon this spring, hoping to capitalize on the fandom and popularity of the HBO hit, as it enters its eighth and final season. From sneakers to spirits, these officially-licensed collaborations extend the characters and colors of the show beyond [...]

  • Nicole Richie

    Nicole Richie Joins Fox Comedy Pilot 'Richard Lovely'

    Nicole Richie has been cast in a series regular role in the Fox single-cam comedy pilot “Richard Lovely.” The project follows Richard Lovely (Thomas Lennon), the disgruntled author of the best-selling children’s book series, “Mr. Mouse.” He doesn’t hate children, but rather just everything about them. After a publicity fiasco involving an unexpectedly savvy 9-year-old [...]

  • Gabrielle Union Marketing Summit

    Gabrielle Union on Building a Brand as a ‘40-Year-Old Black Woman From Nebraska’

    When New York & Company approached Gabrielle Union to be their new brand ambassador and the face of her own clothing line, the actress reacted with “disbelief.” “We are not supposed to be getting those offers, I’m not supposed to be having a career resurgence, my value isn’t supposed to be this high,” Union explained [...]

  • Lachlan Murdoch

    New Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch Announces All Employees to Receive Stock in Company

    The new standalone entity Fox Corp. held a town hall on Thursday, just over a day after the official closing of the 21st Century Fox-Disney merger. Fox Corp. chairman and CEO Lachlan Murdoch led the meeting, at which sources say he announced that all employees would receive stock in the new company. The amount of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad