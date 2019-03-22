Eunetta Boone, Showrunner and Creator of ‘One on One,’ Dies at 63

Writer-producer Eunetta Boone, creator of the UPN comedy “One on One” and showrunner of Disney Channel’s “Raven’s Home,” died Wednesday at her home in Los Angeles. She was 63.

Boone was found dead at her home of an apparent heart attack. Boone had most recently worked as showrunner on the third season of the Disney Channel series starring Raven-Symone.

“Eunetta was a pioneer and an inspiration to everyone she met,” Raven-Symone said. “She was a masterful storyteller, an empathetic leader and a beacon of light to so many. I’m sending love and my deepest sympathies to Eunetta’s family and friends and all who knew and loved her.”

Boone was a vivacious personality who had a throaty laugh that filled a room and a rapid-fire wit. She was known as a mentor to many writers, particularly aspiring African-American scribes.

Boone got her start as a sports reporter for the Baltimore Sun, becoming the first African-American woman to cover sports in Baltimore. She studied journalism at the University of Maryland and earned a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.

Boone honed her writing skills and then segued to TV in the early 1990s when the advent of Fox and later UPN and the WB Network spurred the market for African-American-centric comedy series.

Boone was a prominent figure in the community of African-American writer-producers that emerged from this period as in-demand showrunners, a list that includes Mara Brock Akil, Larry Wilmore, Yvette Lee Bowser, Warren Hutcherson, Sara Finney-Johnson, Vida Spears and Felicia Henderson.

Boone worked on the staff of NBC’s “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and then segued to Fox’s “Roc,” “Living Single” and “Lush Life,” among other shows. For UPN Boone created the father-daughter comedy “One on One,” which ran for five seasons from 2001 to 2006 with Boone as showrunner. “One on One” gave a big career boost to its young star Kyla Pratt. The show hailed from Greenblatt Janollari Studio, the production banner headed by Bob Greenblatt, future Showtime, NBC and WarnerMedia Entertainment chairman, and longtime Warner Bros. TV executive David Janollari.

Boone also created the spinoff series “The Cut,” which ran two seasons on UPN from 2004-2006. Boone took a break from TV after “One on One” ended and spent time teaching screenwriting for UCLA Extension. She returned to producing last year on the sitcom “Raven’s Home.”

“Eunetta Boone was a wonderful person and a consummate storyteller and teacher, and through her leadership on many productions including ‘Raven’s Home,’ she did so well what she enjoyed most — mentoring creative talent,” Disney Channel said in a statement. “Eunetta will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by everyone who knew her.”

Other shows Boone worked on included ABC’s “My Wife and Kids” and “The Hughleys” and the WB’s “The Parent’hood.”

Boone is survived by her mother, Eunice Taylor; a sister, Regina Ward, and two nieces.