Disney Channel Sets Eunetta Boone Scholarship in Tribute to Late Showrunner

Cynthia Littleton

"Raven's Home" Executive Producer, Eunetta Boone.
CREDIT: Disney Channel

Disney Channel has established the Eunetta T. Boone Comedy Writer’s Scholarship as a tribute to the showrunner who died in March at the age of 63.

The scholarship aims to provide dedicated funds for hiring writers from diverse backgrounds who are pursuing careers in comedy. Boone, the creator and showrunner of UPN sitcoms “One on One” and “Cuts,” was a prolific writer and producer who mentored many scribes on her shows. She was executive producer and showrunner of the Disney Channel comedy “Raven’s Home” at the time of her death.

“Eunetta loved the craft of writing, she was proud of her art both as a reflection of our world and as a way to shape culture. She had a keen appreciation of true talent and mentored many young diverse voices throughout her career,” said Nancy Kanter, Disney Channels Worldwide’s exec VP of content and creative strategy. “As a showrunner, she was also an inspiring leader who steered sitcoms with tremendous wit and wisdom. We miss her and are proud to begin this scholarship that will carry on her legacy of encouraging future generations of writers.”

The program will be administered through the Walt Disney Television Writing Program, a partnership with the Writers Guild of America West. Finalists for the Boone scholarships will be selected from applicants to the writing program.

Boone was a well-loved figure in TV comedy circles. She was also a regular instructor of writing for UCLA Extension courses. Her credits included working as a writer-producer on ABC’s “My Wife & Kids” and “The Hughleys,” Fox’s “Living Single,” the WB Network’s “The Parent’Hood” and NBC’s “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

More information on the Boone scholarship can be found through Walt Disney Television’s Creative Talent Development & Inclusion department, which aims to connects writers, producers, directors and others in the creative community to job opportunities across Walt Disney Television.

