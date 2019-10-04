×

ESPN Says It Will Drop Overnight Ratings

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
Neilsons Measurment Problems TV Digital
CREDIT: The Voorhes for Variety

ESPN, as expected, said Friday it will devote less attention to so-called “overnight” ratings for many of the live sports broadcasts it televises every week, part of a broader industry move away from using an early tabulation of local markets as a proxy for daily consumer TV viewing.

Simply put, changes in the way Nielsen measures audiences in local markets as of October 3 mean the new measures will not be directly comparable to prior-year measures. Nielsen intends to add out of home viewership to the overnight measures, but will include tabulations of fewer national markets. As such, said Cary Meyers, ESPN’s senior vice president of fan and media intelligence, in a web post Friday, “what you have known as ‘overnight ratings’ will no longer exist in the form we’ve come to know them.

The move comes as many TV networks are working to devise different ways of counting their audiences. With more people watching streaming video on mobile screens, traditional TV audiences are smaller than they have been. As a result, media companies are placing more emphasis on counting up specific audiences, rather than using a rating, which is a proxy for the percentage of the overall audience deciding to tune in. Local stations have vowed to move to a counting of impressions in 2020, with NBCUniversal and Hearst stations already making that move. Meanwhile, more networks intend to count audiences viewing TV from “out of home” locations, such as offices, bars, and other venues, in the next TV season.

ESPN’s Meyers indicated other sports leagues and TV networks would also move away from use of overnight ratings.

Under the new system, the local “overnights” won’t be available until the early afternoon, instead of 8:30 a.m. Eastern, as has been the tradition. What’s more, the national ratings, often considered more reliable, will continue to be released at about 4 p.m.

 

 

 

 

More TV

  • Erik Rechsteiner Kristen Del Pero

    Universal Television's Current Team Ups Erik Rechsteiner, Hires Kristen Del Pero

    Universal Television has promoted Erik Rechsteiner to senior vice president of current series and brought on Kristen Del Pero as senior vice president of current series and international development. Del Pero and Rechsteiner will both report to JoAnn Alfano, Universal TV’s executive VP of current series and international development. “I’m extremely proud of the unprecedented [...]

  • Neilsons Measurment Problems TV Digital

    ESPN Says It Will Drop Overnight Ratings

    ESPN, as expected, said Friday it will devote less attention to so-called “overnight” ratings for many of the live sports broadcasts it televises every week, part of a broader industry move away from using an early tabulation of local markets as a proxy for daily consumer TV viewing. Simply put, changes in the way Nielsen [...]

  • Peter Morgan

    'The Crown' Creator Peter Morgan Sets Netflix Film, TV Overall Deal

    “The Crown” creator Peter Morgan is staying in business with Netflix. Morgan has signed a multi-year overall deal at the streaming giant for both film and television projects. News of the deal comes ahead of the premiere of “The Crown” Season 3 on Nov. 17. In addition to his work on “The Crown,” Morgan is [...]

  • Karen Jones Ronni Cobern-Basis Laura Young

    Three HBO Vets Expand Roles at WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer

    Longtime HBO execs Karen Jones, Ronni Cobern-Basis and Laura Young are expanding their roles throughout WarnerMedia’s entertainment and direct-to-consumer units, a restructuring of the company’s communications exec team amid the departure of veteran HBO comms chief Nancy Lesser, who is leaving her post after 35 years at the premium cabler. “When I arrived here a [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Diahann Carroll Remembered by Hollywood: She 'Broke Ground With Every Footstep'

    Diahann Carroll, the Tony-winning, Oscar-nominated singer and actress who paved the way for black actors by becoming the first African American woman to star in her own TV series, “Julia,” died on Friday after a battle with cancer. She was 84. Carroll is also known for her work on “Dynasty,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and her Oscar-nominated [...]

  • STUMPTOWN - "Forget it Dex, It's

    Live+3 Ratings for Premiere Week: 'Masked Singer' on Top, ‘Stumptown' Doubles

    ABC’s new drama “Stumptown” was among the strongest performers in the Live+3 ratings for premiere week. The Cobie Smulders drama doubled its rating from Live+Same Day, jumping from a 0.7 rating to a 1.4, and up the freshman show leaderboard to second place. The top new show remained Fox’s “Prodigal Son,” after the serial killer [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad