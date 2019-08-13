Ernest Hemingway’s ‘A Moveable Feast’ in the Works as TV Series From Village Roadshow

Ernest Hemingway’s memoir “A Moveable Feast” could soon be coming to the small screen.

Village Roadshow Entertainment Group (VREG), Mariel Hemingway, John Goldstone, and Marc Rosen have closed a deal to produce a series based on the book, which was originally published in 1964. Alix Jaffe, VREG’s executive vice president of television, will oversee the project along with Jillian Apfelbaum, executive vice president of content, and Adam Dunlap, vice president of television. Scribner’s published the book in the US and Jonathan Cape published in the U.K.

“A Moveable Feast” details Hemingway’s life as a young expatriate journalist in Paris in the 1920s while he was married to his first wife, Hadley Richardson. Famous figures including F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald, Alice B. Toklas, Gertrude Stein, and James Joyce are also featured in the book.

“‘A Moveable Feast’ has been my favorite book since I was 11 years old when my father took me to Paris,” Mariel said. “While reading the book together, he showed me where Papa lived (and daddy was raised) ate, wrote, and dreamed of becoming a great writer. His deep love of my grandmother Hadley and his growing passion for art is an inspiring time at the beginning of his iconic career. I want to reveal on film the coming of age story that has captivated readers and burgeoning writers for several decades.”

Rosen brought the project to VREG. His past producing credits include the Netflix series “Sense8,” “The After” for Amazon, and CBS’ “Threshold.” Goldstone’s producing credits include films like “Jonah Hex” and “Get Carter.”

Mariel Hemingway was repped by Nathan Talei and Tracy Columbus. Goldstone was repped by David Tenzer. The Hemingway Trust is represented by Lazarus & Harris.