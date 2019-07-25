‘ER’ Producer, Authentic Entertainment Teaming on ‘The Mystery of the 1957 Gay Wedding Photos’ Unscripted Series

“ER” producer Neal Baer is among the creatives teaming with Endemol Shine North America’s Authentic Entertainment on a new unscripted series entitled “The Mystery of the 1957 Gay Wedding Photos.”

The series investigates a collection of photos which are among the first to document a gay wedding in the U.S., printed circa 1957 at a neighborhood drugstore in North Philadelphia. Filmmaker P.J. Palmer and writer Michael J. Wolfe are also developing the project with Baer.

The images capture special moments between two men tying the knot, including an exchange of rings in front of witnesses, an officiant leading the ceremony, and the first kiss. The owner of the drugstore allegedly judged the photos to be inappropriate and refused to return them to the wedding couple and now, some 60 years later, the images have resurfaced and have left people searching for answers as to who the men are.

“The Mystery of the 1957 Gay Wedding Photos” series will follow Baer, Palmer and Wolfe as they search for clues and look to unlock answers to many of the outstanding questions behind the wedding.

The series joins Authentic Entertainment’s unscripted slate which also includes Discovery Channel’s “Trading Spaces,” Bravo’s “Flipping Out,” and the Food Network’s “The Best Thing I Ever Ate.”