×

‘Equalizer’ Reboot Starring Queen Latifah Nabs Pilot Production Commitment at CBS

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Queen Latifah
CREDIT: Courtesy: REX/Shutterstock

Queen Latifah is set to star in a potential reboot of the TV series “The Equalizer” at CBS.

The new series has received a pilot production commitment at the broadcaster. It is described a reimagining of the classic series in which Queen Latifah portrays an enigmatic figure who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn.

The original series starred Edward Woodward and ran for four seasons on CBS between 1985 and 1989. It was co-created by Richard Lindheim and Michael Sloan. It was then adapted into two feature films starring Denzel Washington in the title role, with the first debuting in 2014 and the second in 2018.

Andrew Marlowe and Terri Miller will serve as writers, executive producers, and showrunners on the new series. Queen Latifah will also serve as an executive producer in addition to starring. John Davis, John Fox of Davis Entertainment, Debra Martin Chase of Martin Chase Productions, Lindheim, and Shakim Compere of Queen Latifah’s Flavor Unit Entertainment will also executive produce. Universal Television will produce in association with CBS Television Studios.

The husband and wife team of Marlowe and Miller most famously worked together on the hit ABC series “Castle,” on which Marlowe was the creator and showrunner and Miller was an executive producer. Most recently, the pair co-created the ABC summer drama “Take Two.”

Should “The Equalizer” go to series, it would mark one of few regular TV roles for Queen Latifah, whose real name is Dana Owens. In addition to her storied music career, she has previously starred in shows such as “Living Single” and most recently “Star,” both of which aired on Fox. She is also set to appear as Ursula in ABC’s upcoming live staging of “The Little Mermaid.” She has starred in films such as “Hairspray,” “Barbershop 2: Back in Business” and “Beauty Shop,” “Last Holiday,” and the Emmy-winning HBO film “Bessie,” in which she played singer Bessie Smith.

She is repped by UTA, Randi Michel at Flavor Unit, and attorney Stu Levy.

“The Equalizer” marks the second high-profile action project CBS has put into development this season. Previously, the network announced a put pilot order for a drama starring Dolph Lundgren with Sylvester Stallone executive producing in which Lundgren would play a black-ops solider working for the U.N. CBS also previously gave out a pilot production commitment to the comedy “FUN” from “2 Broke Girls” co-creator Michael Patrick King. 

More TV

  • Queen Latifah

    'Equalizer' Reboot Starring Queen Latifah Nabs Pilot Production Commitment at CBS

    Queen Latifah is set to star in a potential reboot of the TV series “The Equalizer” at CBS. The new series has received a pilot production commitment at the broadcaster. It is described a reimagining of the classic series in which Queen Latifah portrays an enigmatic figure who uses her extensive skills to help those [...]

  • Guy and Andy Serkis Face Off

    Guy Pearce, Andy Serkis Face Off in BBC, FX's ‘A Christmas Carol’ Trailer (Watch)

    “Tonight you will not sleep,” the Ghost of Christmas Past, played by Andy Serkis, tells Guy Pearce’s Ebeneezer Scrooge in the first trailer for the BBC and FX’s upcoming adaptation of “A Christmas Carol.” “Come and look upon the evil that you did.” Scenes of the effects of Scrooge’s misdeeds play out. “What do you [...]

  • Marc DeBevoise and Jim Lanzone'Star Trek:

    Marc DeBevoise Named CEO of CBS Interactive as Jim Lanzone Joins Benchmark Capital

    CBS Interactive is undergoing a CEO transition as Marc DeBevoise takes the reins from Jim Lanzone, who is leaving after nine years to be an executive-in-residence at Benchmark Capital. Lanzone, who also served as chief digital officer of CBS Corp., is the architect of the CBS All Access streaming service. He joined CBS in 2011 [...]

  • What to Watch on TV This

    What to Watch on TV This Week: 'His Dark Materials' and 'The Little Mermaid Live!'

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “His Dark Materials” premieres on HBO and ABC takes viewers under the sea [...]

  • The World According to Jeff Goldblum

    Nostalgia Overload: Disney Plus Originals Lean Too Hard on Hits of the Past (Column)

    “It was often thought that nostalgia was a bad thing,” Jeff Goldblum intones in his new Disney Plus documentary series, “The World According to Jeff Goldblum.” “It was thought to be an illness. But nostalgia can be a potent psychological force for uplifting.”  He’s talking, here, about ice cream. “It’s like a time machine,” he [...]

  • His Dark Materials

    'His Dark Materials' Boss on Adapting Philip Pullman's Novels for TV

    “His Dark Materials,” the multi-universe fantasy trilogy by British author Philip Pullman, has historically proved to be a bit of daemon to adapt for the screen. Chris Weitz, Nicole Kidman and Daniel Craig gave it a crack back in 2007, and the result was a critically-panned, middling box office-performing feature film which, many felt, leant [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad