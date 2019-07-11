EOne Bolstering Unscripted With Acquisition of U.K. Producer Daisybeck Studios

Entertainment One is buying U.K. unscripted production company Daisybeck Studios, which makes factual shows for British broadcasters such as “Springtime on the Farm” and “Big Week at the Zoo.”

Daisybeck is based in Yorkshire, northern England, and close to where Channel 4 is about to set up a large office. Channel 4 and other British networks are commissioning more from outside the British capital.

“Joining eOne is the perfect strategic move for Daisybeck,” said company founder Paul Stead, who will stay on after eOne assumes control. “It will provide our infrastructure with the proper capabilities and support to allow us to truly capitalize on the unscripted television opportunities in the U.K. from our base in the north of England.”

The business has worked with various sales firms in the past, including Beyond, DRG and Banijay. Its new shows are expected to be brought to the international market by the eOne distribution team.

In unscripted, eOne has deals with Creature Films, Marwar Junction Productions, Purveyors of POP, and Crush+Lab. The Daisybeck deal further boosts eOne’s profile in the unscripted space as it seeks to build out that side of its business.

Tara Long, eOne’s president for global unscripted television, said Daisybeck’s “future projects along with their existing catalogue align well with the continued strategic growth plans of our unscripted business in the U.K. and beyond.”

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.