Entire CBS Daytime Lineup To Return for 2019-2020 Season

CBS is bringing back its entire daytime roster for the 2019-2020 television season, including soaps “The Young and the Restless” and “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

Other returning programs are “Let’s Make a Deal,” “The Price is Right,” and “The Talk.”

“For almost a third of a century, CBS has demonstrated a remarkable legacy of success in Daytime,” said Angelica McDaniel, the executive vice president of CBS Daytime Programs and Syndicated Programs Development. “Our programming continues to maintain a level of achievement unheard of in today’s television landscape, thanks to the passion and dedication of the extraordinary producers, casts, staff and crew on the shows, our studio partners, and most importantly, the fans. They have our deepest gratitude, and we look forward to entertaining them for many years to come.”

“The Young and the Restless” has been a mainstay of CBS Daytime for almost 47 years and is averaging 4.60 million viewers so far this season. The series is produced by Bell Dramatic Serial Company in association with Sony Pictures Television. Anthony Morina is the show’s executive producer.

“The Bold and the Beautiful,” which recently celebrated its 32nd anniversary, is averaging 3.61 million viewers. It is a Bell-Phillip Television production, broadcast weekdays on CBS. Bradley P. Bell serves as executive producer and head writer.

“Let’s Make a Deal” stars host Wayne Brady, and is produced by Fremantle. The show is broadcast weekdays on the CBS Television Network. Mike Richards is the executive producer.

“The Price is Right” is starting its 48th season, and is network television’s most-watched program in daytime and is hosted by Drew Carey. It is also produced by Fremantle and is broadcast weekdays on CBS. Richards also serves as the executive producer.

“The Talk,” which will celebrate its 10th season next year, is averaging 2.39 million viewers and is currently hosted by Eve, Sara Gilbert, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne, and Sheryl Underwood. Produced by CBS Television Studios, the show was developed by Gilbert, who also serves as executive producer along with John Redmann. Gilbert is set to leave as host after the current season, to pursue other creative developments.