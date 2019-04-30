×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Entire CBS Daytime Lineup To Return for 2019-2020 Season

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of CBS

CBS is bringing back its entire daytime roster for the 2019-2020 television season, including soaps “The Young and the Restless” and “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

Other returning programs are “Let’s Make a Deal,” “The Price is Right,” and “The Talk.”

“For almost a third of a century, CBS has demonstrated a remarkable legacy of success in Daytime,” said Angelica McDaniel, the executive vice president of CBS Daytime Programs and Syndicated Programs Development. “Our programming continues to maintain a level of achievement unheard of in today’s television landscape, thanks to the passion and dedication of the extraordinary producers, casts, staff and crew on the shows, our studio partners, and most importantly, the fans. They have our deepest gratitude, and we look forward to entertaining them for many years to come.”

The Young and the Restless” has been a mainstay of CBS Daytime for almost 47 years and is averaging 4.60 million viewers so far this season. The series is produced by Bell Dramatic Serial Company in association with Sony Pictures Television. Anthony Morina is the show’s executive producer.

Related

“The Bold and the Beautiful,” which recently celebrated its 32nd anniversary, is averaging 3.61 million viewers. It is a Bell-Phillip Television production, broadcast weekdays on CBS. Bradley P. Bell serves as executive producer and head writer.

“Let’s Make a Deal” stars host Wayne Brady, and is produced by Fremantle. The show is broadcast weekdays on the CBS Television Network. Mike Richards is the executive producer.

“The Price is Right” is starting its 48th season, and is network television’s most-watched program in daytime and is hosted by Drew Carey. It is also produced by Fremantle and is broadcast weekdays on CBS. Richards also serves as the executive producer.

The Talk,” which will celebrate its 10th season next year, is averaging 2.39 million viewers and is currently hosted by Eve, Sara Gilbert, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne, and Sheryl Underwood. Produced by CBS Television Studios, the show was developed by Gilbert, who also serves as executive producer along with John Redmann. Gilbert is set to leave as host after the current season, to pursue other creative developments.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More TV

  • Entire CBS Daytime Lineup To Return

    Entire CBS Daytime Lineup To Return for 2019-2020 Season

    CBS is bringing back its entire daytime roster for the 2019-2020 television season, including soaps “The Young and the Restless” and “The Bold and the Beautiful.” Other returning programs are “Let’s Make a Deal,” “The Price is Right,” and “The Talk.” “For almost a third of a century, CBS has demonstrated a remarkable legacy of [...]

  • Great Point Media Fund Invests in

    Great Point Media's Ventures Fund Invests in Brightlobe, ProgramBuyer, and Looper

    Great Point Media has made a trio of investments in U.K.-based media firms, the first out of its recently created Great Point Ventures fund. Screening portal ProgramBuyer, film and TV data analytics outfit Looper Insights, and kid-focussed immersive games platform Brightlobe are the first beneficiaries of investment from the fund. The Enterprise Investment Scheme structure [...]

  • Hulu Series 'Little Fires Everywhere' Sets

    Hulu Series 'Little Fires Everywhere' Sets Lynn Shelton to Direct (EXCLUSIVE)

    Lynn Shelton has signed on to direct and executive produce the upcoming Hulu limited series “Little Fires Everywhere” starring Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, and Rosemarie DeWitt, Variety has learned exclusively. Shelton will direct four of the series’ eight episodes, including the premiere and finale. Her previous credits include seven features, including “Humpday,” Laggies,” “Outside In,” and [...]

  • The Boys Amazon Prime

    TV Review: 'The Boys'

    In the first episode screened at the Tribeca Film Festival, Amazon’s new superhero series “The Boys” exhibits a fair bit of promise — as well as some frustrating tendencies. The best aspects of the pilot are all rooted in world-building, in thinking through a universe in which superheroes were actual celebrities, and monetizable at that. [...]

  • Catch-22 Episode 101

    What's Coming to Hulu in May 2019

    Hulu is on a hot streak following the releases of three critically acclaimed original series this year: “Ramy,” “Shrill,” and “Pen15.” By the looks of the streamers upcoming slate, the momentum should continue through May. George Clooney’s anticipated adaptation of “Catch-22” is set to debut on May 17. In addition to directing and producing the [...]

  • Emayatzy Corinealdi

    'The Red Line' Star Emayatzy Corinealdi on How The Show Influenced Her Real-Life Activism

    On CBS’ new limited series “The Red Line,” Emayatzy Corinealdi plays Tia Young, a woman deeply entrenched in Chicago politics, whose professional and personal lives begin to intersect in unexpectedly complicated ways when the daughter she gave up at birth decides she wants to meet her mother. The show has inspired the actress, who is [...]

  • Elizabeth Meriwether

    Liz Meriwether Inks New 20th Century Fox TV Deal

    “New Girl” creator Liz Meriwether has signed another overall deal with 20th Century Fox TV. The new deal comes only seven months after she signed a multi-year extension agreement with the TV studio, where she signed her first overall deal in 2014. Meriwether’s overall is now the seventh that Twentieth Television has announced in the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad