‘Entertainment Tonight’ Names Erin Johnson Executive Producer

Erin Johnson

Newsmagazine show “Entertainment Tonight” has tapped longtime producer Erin Johnson to become its executive producer.

“Erin’s experience producing the TV show and having worked on the digital side of the business made her the obvious choice to take the reins at ‘Entertainment Tonight’ and lead the brand into its next decade,” said CBS Television Distribution executive vice president of programming and production Rich Cervini in a release. “She has a passion for entertainment news and a drive to be #1 that we are confident will keep the show on top.”

Johnson, who has won two Daytime Emmys during her time there, most recently served as co-executive producer of ET for the last two years, overseeing the show’s daily production. Her work has included producing exclusive celebrity interviews, coverage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding from London and the expansion of ET’s Comic-Con presence.

Johnson replaces current executive producer Sharon Hoffman.

Prior to her time as co-exec producer, Johnson spent time as a senior producer at ET, and CBS Television Distribution’s director of digital video and programming before that, where she is credited with revitalizing ETonline.

The Los Angeles resident and graduate of Washington and Lee University also has previous experience as a creative director and producer of cross-platform marketing promotional campaigns, and has worked as a local news producer in Dayton, Cincinnati and San Diego.

    Newsmagazine show "Entertainment Tonight" has tapped longtime producer Erin Johnson to become its executive producer. "Erin's experience producing the TV show and having worked on the digital side of the business made her the obvious choice to take the reins at 'Entertainment Tonight' and lead the brand into its next decade," said CBS Television Distribution [...]

