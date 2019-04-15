Entertainment Studios Promotes Nora Zimmett to CCO, EVP of the Weather Channel

Entertainment Studios announced on Monday that it has promoted Nora Zimmett to chief content officer and executive vice president of the Weather Channel. She will oversee live and original programming for the Weather Channel, as well as its storm coverage.

Zimmett will continue to report to Tom O’Brien, the president of Weather Group and executive vice president of Allen Media LLC. In addition to continuing to drive the editorial and creative direction of the Weather Channel, Zimmett is also taking on the content development and team building for the first Spanish-language weather network, the Weather Channel en Español.

“Nora Zimmett’s elevation to Chief Content Officer/EVP is well-deserved and she is the perfect person to help lead our team as we continue to grow The Weather Channel’s media and technology brand worldwide,” said Byron Allen, the founder, chairman and CEO of Entertainment Studios. “Accurate and trusted weather content is an essential service and is needed to protect and save lives. Nora is an excellent executive who lives up to this enormous responsibility.”

In her role as SVP of content and programming for the network, Zimmett led the team responsible for production of the Weather Channel’s flagship morning show AMHQ (“America’s Morning Headquarters”), “Weather Center Live,” its original shows and its storm coverage.

“I’m honored to serve as the network’s Chief Content Officer and EVP. The Weather Channel is one of the most beloved and trusted brands in America. We will continue to serve as the leader in severe weather coverage and will produce the most innovative weather and information of any media outlet,” said Zimmett. “I am especially proud to help launch The Weather Channel en Español as we believe it is important to reach an underserved community and language should not be a barrier to lifesaving information.”