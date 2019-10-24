×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Entertainment One Shakes Up Distribution Team With EMEA Restructure (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: eone

Entertainment One has reshaped its EMEA distribution team under Dan Gopal with a new structure, new hires, and two sales execs exiting.

Gopal is one of three regional distribution EVPs and oversees Europe, the Middle East, and Africa for eOne, which is being acquired by Hasbro in a $4 billion deal. He told Variety that the changes to the distribution team will ensure that it is in the right shape for the fast-changing international business.

In London, Andre Le Brocquy has joined eOne, after stints at A+E Networks and Studiocanal, as sales manager covering France. He reports to Patrick Roberts, who has added oversight of France to his existing responsibilities for the U.K. and Ireland.

Racquel Villa Rodriguez also expands her portfolio, adding Greece, Israel and Turkey to Iberia, which she already oversaw. Sara Ortegón joins and reports to her as sales executive. Former Endemol Shine sales exec Emma Knight has joined as sales manager covering the Middle East and North Africa, reporting to Paola Tonella, director of international sales for the region, as well as Italy and Benelux. Tonella joined eOne last year after a long stint at the BBC’s sales arm.

Another new hire is Suzanne Flowerday. The former Sky Vision exec has come on board as sales manager for the CEE/CIS regions, reporting to Carolina Den Baas, director of sales for those territories, as well as Scandinavia.

Toby Melling, who joined eOne in 2016 as a sales VP, has exited, as has Tess Charman, who has since landed a role at MGM.

The distribution business is changing and has become much more involved than managing ongoing relationships with clients who have output deals, which are now a rarity. Sales execs now need to work up deals with the plethora of new AVOD and SVOD platforms and manage traditional clients’ requirements as they roll out their own on-demand services. Gopal said the new structure gives eOne more sales firepower on that shifting landscape.

The new look for the EMEA team follows previously announced changes at the Asia Pacific and Americas units under Joyce Yeung and Dan Loewy respectively. The regional bosses all report to Stuart Baxter, the former Warner Bros. and Sony exec who is president of distribution at eOne.

Former Legendary exec Alex Oe has joined Yeung’s team as sales director for Japan, Korea and pan-Asia. Martine Druelle-Ireland joined earlier in the year as VP of sales for Australasia and India. Loewy added former BBC Studios exec David Hanono to his team over the summer as VP of sales for Latin America, working out of Miami.

At Mipcom, eOne got behind drama series including “Deputy.” The first deals for the Stephen Dorff modern-day Western procedural were announced at the market, ahead of its launch on Fox in the U.S. Other eOne drama titles in Cannes included “Nurses” and Tim Minchin project “Upright.”

More TV

  • Entertainment One Shakes Up Sales, Restructures

    Entertainment One Shakes Up Distribution Team With EMEA Restructure (EXCLUSIVE)

    Entertainment One has reshaped its EMEA distribution team under Dan Gopal with a new structure, new hires, and two sales execs exiting. Gopal is one of three regional distribution EVPs and oversees Europe, the Middle East, and Africa for eOne, which is being acquired by Hasbro in a $4 billion deal. He told Variety that [...]

  • Anne-Marie Duff, Rafe Spall Star in

    Anne-Marie Duff, Rafe Spall to Star in Drama About Alleged Russian Poisoning Attempt

    Anne-Marie Duff and Rafe Spall will star in “Salisbury,” the fact-based BBC drama about the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the southwestern English city. Duff (“Shameless”) and Spall (“The War of the Worlds”) will star alongside Mark Addy (“Game of Thrones”), Annabel Scholey (“Britannia”), Johnny Harris (“Jawbone”) [...]

  • Comcast Corporation will host a conference

    Comcast Delivers Revenue and Earnings Gains Despite Softness at NBCUniversal

    Comcast matched Wall Street’s expectations for its third quarter revenue and earnings per share despite tough year-over-year comparisons for NBCUniversal. Comcast delivered $26.8 billion in revenue, up 21.2% from the year-ago quarter, and adjusted earnings per share of 79 cents, up 16.2% from Q3 2018. Net income climbed 11.5% to $3.2 billion. But it was [...]

  • George Blagden (Louis XIV), Catherine Walker

    Newen Partners With Anton to Ramp Up Global Content Slate

    Newen, the Paris-based production and sales company owned by TF1 Group, has signed a strategic deal with Anton, a producer and financier of global content. Under the pact, Anton will co-invest up to €35 million ($39 million) in Newen’s distribution rights for both in-house productions and third-party programs across fiction, documentary and animation. This agreement [...]

  • AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 1984 -- Pictured:

    'American Horror Story' Recap: 'Episode 100' Pushes '1984' Forward in Time

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “Episode 100,” the sixth episode of “American Horror Story: 1984.” One hundred episodes is a big milestone in television these days, so kudos to “American Horror Story” for getting there. Also kudos for pulling out all the stops for this big episode — it definitely [...]

  • Seth Meyers TV Take Podcast

    TV News Roundup: Netflix Announces Seth Meyers's Standup Special

    In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix announced the premiere date for “Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby” and Epix released a trailer for “Belgravia.” CASTING AMC announced that “Succession” actor Sarah Snook, David Costabile (“Breaking Bad”) and Sonya Cassidy (“Lodge 49”) have been cast in its upcoming anthology series from Will Bridges and Brett Goldstein. The still-to-be-titled series is set 15 years into the [...]

  • Rachel Maddow

    Four Female Journalists Will Moderate Next Democratic Debate

    Four women will moderate the next Democratic debate, slated for broadcast on MSNBC. Rachel Maddow, the primetime host; Andrea Mitchell, the veteran foreign correspondent; Kristen Welker, the NBC News White House correspondent; and Ashley Parker, a Washington Post White House reporter, will moderate the event, MSNBC said Wednesday. The broadcast is slated for November 20. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad