Entertainment One Acquires Blackfin, Geno McDermott to Head U.S. Unscripted TV

Entertainment One announced that it has acquired nonfiction content producer Blackfin, and named Blackfin founder and CEO Geno McDermott as eOne’s president of U.S. alternative programming, unscripted television.

Blackfin, founded in 2014, has a project portfolio that includes “Finding Escobar’s Millions,” “I Am Homicide,” “Homicide City,” “Primal Instinct,” and “Bad Henry,” producing for Discovery, ID, History Channel, Netflix, Nat Geo, Animal Planet and other networks. As part of eOne, the company will continue to produce documentaries and projects in the vein of true crime, natural history and factual content.

McDermott will report to eOne president of global unscripted television Tara Long.

“As our global unscripted television business has rapidly expanded, we are eager to bring Geno’s entrepreneurial hustle to the eOne team,” said Long. “I am excited to have Geno’s focus, drive, and business acumen as part of our arsenal to continue building the future of eOne’s unscripted slate. We are extremely impressed by the company and team Geno built so early into his career and we could not be more thrilled to have Blackfin on board.”

The move is part of eOne’s effort to expand its unscripted business internationally.

“Blackfin’s rapid growth called for a strategic partner to provide infrastructure and take the company to new heights, eOne could not be a better fit,” said McDermott. “There is a prolific story unfolding at the studio that Tara has spent the past nine years driving and I am excited to be a part of it. I respect and admire Tara’s grit and tenacity and look forward to collaborating with her as we grow the business together.”

Sidley Austin LLP represented eOne in the deal, with ACF Investment Bank and Loeb & Loeb LLP for Blackfin, which is represented by WME.