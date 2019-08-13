Endemol Shine Sets Israeli Comedy About Frustrated Screenwriter (EXCLUSIVE)

Israeli comedy drama “Fifty,” about a sexually and professionally frustrated screenwriter, has been greenlit by pay-TV platform Yes. It has a seasoned team behind it – with Yael Hedaya, one of the writers of “Betipul,” the show remade as “In Treatment” in the U.S. – creating the eight-parter. Daphna Levine, one of the creators of “Euphoria,” which was recently adapted by HBO, is attached to direct. Endemol Shine Israel will produce.

The show will star Ilanit Ben-Yaakov as a 49-year-old screenwriter struggling to raise three kids. With a landmark birthday looming, Alona has two important goals to achieve before she turns 50: to sign a development deal for a comedy series she wants to write about 50-year-old women, and to have sex.

Dudu Elharar, Guy Arieli, and Ofri Prishkolnik will also appear, and there will be a guest appearance by Guri Alfi.

“’Fifty’ is inspired and fueled by the charged particles of my life as a writer and a single mother, by choice, of three children,” said Hedaya. “The single part was not by choice, but the kids were. Everyone admires me for my courage, but truth is I was probably just exploring new methods of self-destruction. When I turned 50, I decided to let nature do the job, so that I can sit back and enjoy being an aging, dysfunctional parent.”

Endemol Shine will distribute the finished show and also tee up and produce local versions in international markets.

“We saw the potential from the very beginning as Yael Hedaya encapsulates the internal conflicts of a time that often feels like the bad remake of adolescence, only this time there’s no one to rebel against,” said Amir Ganor, CEO of Endemol Shine Israel.

Endemol Shine is ramping up its non-English-language slate under Lars Blomgren, who has overseen dramas including “The Bridge.” Its upcoming shows include Norway’s “Beforeigners” for HBOEurope, Spanish show “The Idhun Memories” for Netflix, and a Dutch adaptations of “This Is Us.”