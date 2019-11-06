×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lacking ‘Sustainable Growth,’ Endemol Shine Closes Beijing Office

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
endemol shine logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of Endemol Shine Group

Endemol Shine is closing its China-based production and development operations and turning instead towards a centralized licensing strategy driven by local agents on the ground, ContentAsia said Wednesday. The decision will impact its 12-person Beijing office, and the transition completed in the first half of next year.

Despite a number of strong IP licensing deals “the current operational model is considered unsustainable given the market conditions which limit the activities of non-domestic production companies,” company executives told ContentAsia.

The news comes less than two weeks after the French-Italian production and distribution firm Banijay Group announced its acquisition of the group. “The two companies will operate separately until the deal closes, so the China decision is unlikely to be linked to the sale,” ContentAsia said.

Existing projects will continue under its new model, however. “We remain committed to the region with our revised approach,” said Nicola Bamford, Endemol Shine Group’s CEO of international operations.

The company announced a co-production deal with leading Chinese broadcaster Hunan TV at MIPCOM last year, from which it has recently produced talent formats “Sing or Spin” and “Acting Up,” a show in which up-and-coming actors fight for roles in real Chinese scripted content. Other recent and forthcoming non-scripted series from Endemol Shine China include “Puzzle Masters,” a collaboration with Vision Media aired on Jiangsu TV, and the international format distribution of the cultural studio show “The Nation’s Greatest Treasures” with CCTV.

In the works had also been local language scripted co-productions of  TV Land’s “Younger” (with Huace Group), Kudos and AMC’s “Humans” (with Croton Media and Matador), as well as  “Broadchurch” (with Blue&White&Red Pictures) and “Cloudwood.”

“We are incredibly proud of what has been achieved over the past five years by the team on the ground in China. The business environment has changed for everyone and, with the current landscape, it has grown increasingly difficult for the company to structure a business based on sustainable growth,” said Endemol Shine China’s managing director, William Tan, who will oversee the transition.

More TV

  • Revenge

    'Revenge' Sequel Series With Latinx Lead in Development at ABC

    ABC is in development on a follow up to the drama series “Revenge,” Variety has confirmed. The new project hails from “Revenge” creator Mike Kelley and original series writer Joe Fazzio. It is said to follow a young Latinx immigrant who is guided by an original series character as she arrives in Malibu to exact [...]

  • endemol shine logo

    Lacking 'Sustainable Growth,' Endemol Shine Closes Beijing Office

    Endemol Shine is closing its China-based production and development operations and turning instead towards a centralized licensing strategy driven by local agents on the ground, ContentAsia said Wednesday. The decision will impact its 12-person Beijing office, and the transition completed in the first half of next year. Despite a number of strong IP licensing deals “the [...]

  • Lachlan Murdoch

    Fox Corporation Sees Q1 Profit Dip, Even As Revenue Rises

    Fox Corporation said that profit in in the first quarter of its fiscal 2020 fell, even as the fees it collects from cable and satellite operators helped buoy the period. The New York owner of Fox News Channel and the Fox broadcasting network said Wednesday that net income attributable to stockholders for the quarter ended [...]

  • Bill Abbott and Happy the Dog

    Listen: Hallmark Channel's Feel-Good TV Fights for Shelf Space in Land of the Giants

    Hallmark Channel has been a defy-the-odds TV success story during the past decade, as the cabler has enjoyed ratings growth and a heightened pop culture profile for its unabashedly feel-good programming. But behind the camera, the independent cable group owned by Crown Media Family Networks has faced an increasingly uphill battle on the distribution front [...]

  • Christina M Kim Martin Gero

    'Kung Fu' Series Reboot Moves to CW With 'Blindspot' Team Onboard

    The planned reboot of the classic series “Kung Fu” is on the move. The one-hour series, which was previously set up at Fox with a put pilot order, is now in development at The CW. In addition, Albert Kim has exited the project, with Christina M. Kim now attached to write and executive produce and [...]

  • Univision logo

    Digital and Sports Drive Growth in Univision’s Third Quarter

    Leading Spanish-language media company Univision reported robust digital and soccer viewership as key growth drivers in its third quarter financials report. A further boost came from higher subscriber fees as well as its return to Dish Network after an almost nine-month carriage dispute with the satellite pay-TV service was resolved last spring. Digital video views [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad