Endemol Shine Brings Back ‘Big Brother’ in Sweden

CREDIT: ESG

Endemol Shine Group is set to roll out a brand-new run of “Big Brother” in Sweden, which will be the fourth European territory to revive the flagship reality format after a hiatus.

The Swedish production company Meter, which is part of Endemol Shine, has been commissioned by TV4 to produce a new season of Big Brother. It will air in 2020.

The deal marks the fourth comeback for “Big Brother” in Europe this year, following revivals in Poland, Finland and Germany. Endemol Shine will be celebrating at Mipcom the 20th anniversary of the hit reality series, which was created in Netherlands and became a cultural phenomenon.

“Reality television is one of the most popular genres in television, and Big Brother has always been the original and best format out there,” said Karin Stjärne, the CEO of Endemol Shine Nordics.

“We are thrilled that Sweden is the fourth market to bring the show back after a break, and without a doubt Meter Television will create an exciting series to engage loyal fans and bring the next generation to the show,” Stjärne added.

Lisa Perrin, CEO of Creative Networks at Endemol Shine Group, said: “Big Brother truly changed television forever when it launched two decades ago and shows no signs of slowing down in this landmark year.”

Since its launch, “Big Brother” was commissioned in 60 markets and aired in 80 regions around the world. The 20-year-old format is “constantly being renewed internationally, with 22 productions in 18 markets confirmed to air in 2019,” Endemol Shine said.

