Endemol Shine and Plan B Partner for ‘Lego Masters’ U.S. Series

British series “Lego Masters” is looking to build a blocky empire Stateside, thanks to a joint effort between Endemol Shine North America and production company Tuesday’s Child with Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment.

The popular Channel 4 talent competition show, which the Independent has compared favorably to “Great British Bake Off,” pits all-age contestants against one another to design and construct Lego masterpieces.

“Masters” bowed in 2017 in the U.K. and became Channel 4’s highest-rated new series, according the companies in a joint statement. Endemol Shine Group has exclusive rights to distribute the show outside the U.K. and produce local versions internationally. Endemol Shine International has exclusive distribution rights to all final produced versions.

“Lego Masters” is currently in its second season in the U.K. In February 2018, Endemol Shine Group announced that local versions were being produced for Australia and Germany.

“It’s awesome to team up with Plan B and Endemol Shine North America to bring ‘Lego Masters’ to the States,” said Tuesday’s Child Managing Director Karen Smith. “It’s

a format filled with wonder, emotion, drama and loads of smashing bricks. The competitors excel in story-telling, engineering artistry, ingenuity and genuinely thinking

outside the box.”

Executive producers include Plan B Entertainment, Endemol Shine North America’s Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Michael Heyerman, Tuesday’s Child’s Steph Harris and The LEGO Group’s Jill Wilfert and Robert May.

Discussions with potential U.S.-based platforms are slated to begin later in January.