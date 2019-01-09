×

Endemol Shine and Plan B Partner for ‘Lego Masters’ U.S. Series

By

Senior TV Writer

Elaine's Most Recent Stories

View All

British series “Lego Masters” is looking to build a blocky empire Stateside, thanks to a joint effort between Endemol Shine North America and production company Tuesday’s Child with Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment.

The popular Channel 4 talent competition show, which the Independent has compared favorably to “Great British Bake Off,” pits all-age contestants against one another to design and construct Lego masterpieces.

“Masters” bowed in 2017 in the U.K. and became Channel 4’s highest-rated new series, according the companies in a joint statement. Endemol Shine Group has exclusive rights to distribute the show outside the U.K. and produce local versions internationally. Endemol Shine International has exclusive distribution rights to all final produced versions.

“Lego Masters” is currently in its second season in the U.K. In February 2018, Endemol Shine Group announced that local versions were being produced for Australia and Germany.

“It’s awesome to team up with Plan B and Endemol Shine North America to bring ‘Lego Masters’ to the States,” said Tuesday’s Child Managing Director Karen Smith. “It’s
a format filled with wonder, emotion, drama and loads of smashing bricks. The competitors excel in story-telling, engineering artistry, ingenuity and genuinely thinking
outside the box.”

Executive producers include Plan B Entertainment, Endemol Shine North America’s Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Michael Heyerman, Tuesday’s Child’s Steph Harris and The LEGO Group’s Jill Wilfert and Robert May.

Discussions with potential U.S.-based platforms are slated to begin later in January.

More TV

  • U.K. Hit 'Lego Masters' Eyes U.S.

    Endemol Shine and Plan B Partner for 'Lego Masters' U.S. Series

    British series “Lego Masters” is looking to build a blocky empire Stateside, thanks to a joint effort between Endemol Shine North America and production company Tuesday’s Child with Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment. The popular Channel 4 talent competition show, which the Independent has compared favorably to “Great British Bake Off,” pits all-age contestants against one [...]

  • 'Good Trouble' Producer Bradley Bredeweg Thanks

    'Fosters' Spinoff Exec Producer Praises Darren Criss for No Longer Playing Gay Characters

    Darren Criss may have been the talk of the weekend following his Golden Globes win, but at Monday’s “Good Trouble” screening, it was his support of LGBTQ acting roles that had his name on everyone’s lips. Recently, the “Assassination of Gianni Versace” actor told Bustle that he no longer felt comfortable taking on queer roles in [...]

  • George Tillman, Jr.

    'The Hate U Give' Director George Tillman, Jr. Signs 20th Century Fox TV Deal

    “The Hate U Give” director George Tillman, Jr. has inked a first-look producing deal with 20th Century Fox Television, which gives the studio a first look at any TV projects he and his production company State Street Pictures create, develop or supervise. Tillman and producing partner Robert Teitel head State Street. “I’m thrilled to be [...]

  • Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean-Luc Picard

    How the 'Star Trek' Franchise Lured Patrick Stewart Back For Another Series

    Getting Patrick Stewart to reprise the role of Capt. Jean-Luc Picard in a brand new “Star Trek” series on CBS All Access took a lot of convincing, according to the franchise’s executive producer, Alex Kurtzman, but was made possible by ensuring it wouldn’t seem repetitive. Kurtzman revealed the inside story of how he and his [...]

  • I Love You America with Sarah

    Sarah Silverman's 'I Love You, America' Canceled After Two Seasons at Hulu

    “I Love You, America,” Sarah Silverman’s Hulu late-night talk show, has been canceled after two seasons. Silverman made the announcement Wednesday morning on Twitter, saying, “Well, Hulu cancelled ‘I Love You, America’ and we’re all pretty damn heartbroken. … So in traditional twitter funeral style, I’ll be RTing the love.” Well, Hulu cancelled I LOVE [...]

  • 'Legion' Season 3 Casts Lauren Tsai

    'Legion' Season 3 Casts Lauren Tsai (EXCLUSIVE)

    Lauren Tsai has joined the third season of “Legion” at FX, Variety has learned exclusively. Tsai joins the series in the role of Switch, described as a young mutant whose secret ability serves as the key to executing David Haller’s plan. Tsai previously made her television debut on the Japanese-language reality series “Terrace House: Aloha State.” Her [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad