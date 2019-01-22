Endeavor Content Taps Tim Robinson as Chief Operating Officer

Endeavor Content has named Tim Robinson as its chief operating officer, a newly created role.

As COO, he will helm Endeavor Content’s overall operations, including business affairs, finance, human resources and corporate development. He will also play a “key role” in the acceleration of the its growth strategy both at home and abroad, according to the company.

Most recently, Robinson was COO of talent management and production company Avalon, and prior to that served as interim COO of Elizabeth Murdoch’s digital content studio Vertical Networks. Leading up to that, he spent the bulk of his TV career at Shine Group, and was ultimately named the company’s global COO in 2013, where he was “integral” to the Endemol merger in 2015.

“Tim’s track record of leading media companies during their most pivotal stages of growth, his international background, and overall reputation within our industry makes him the ideal individual to help lead Endeavor Content as it continues to evolve,” said Endeavor Content Co-Presidents Chris Rice and Graham Taylor in a statement. “This hire underscores our commitment to providing a best in class experience to artists, content creators, and our partners.”

Robinson, who will be based in Los Angeles, said that he is “very excited to join the brilliant team at Endeavor Content and help them build a new platform for creative talent to develop, own and profit from their best ideas.”