×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Empire’ Continues Production Following Assault on Jussie Smollett

By

Senior TV Writer

Elaine's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jussie SmollettBillboard Music Awards, Arrivals, Las Vegas, USA - 21 May 2017
CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Empire” filming is continuing as scheduled for the day, a source tells Variety, amid the assault and subsequent hospitalization of star Jussie Smollett early Tuesday in Chicago.

The Fox show’s production schedule remains “fluid” for the rest of the week, according to the source. It is not yet known how Smollett’s injuries will ultimately impact production on the current season, which would typically wrap in March.

A representative for Fox declined to comment on production of “Empire.”

The attack on the actor, which is being characterized as a possible hate crime, involved two men yelling out “racial and homophobic slurs” at Smollett, pouring an “unknown chemical substance” on him and wrapping a rope around his neck, according to the Chicago Police Department.

According to ABC News, an earlier threat had been made in letter form to Smollett prior to Tuesday, and the investigation has now been handed over to the FBI.

“Empire” executive producer Brian Grazer said he was “disgusted and saddened by the attack on Jussie.”

“We are deeply saddened and outraged to learn that a member of our ‘Empire’ family, Jussie Smollett, was viciously attacked last night,” 20th Century Fox Television and Fox Entertainment said in a statement.

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More TV

  • Jussie SmollettBillboard Music Awards, Arrivals, Las

    'Empire' Continues Production Following Assault on Jussie Smollett

    “Empire” filming is continuing as scheduled for the day, a source tells Variety, amid the assault and subsequent hospitalization of star Jussie Smollett early Tuesday in Chicago. The Fox show’s production schedule remains “fluid” for the rest of the week, according to the source. It is not yet known how Smollett’s injuries will ultimately impact [...]

  • Stumptown by Greg Rucka

    ABC orders Pilots for 'Stumptown' Adaptation, Bermuda Triangle Drama

    ABC has given out two more drama pilot orders. First up, the broadcaster has ordered a pilot for a drama based on the graphic novel “Stumptown” by Greg Rucka. It follows Dex Parios, a strong, assertive, and unapologetically sharp-witted army veteran working as a P.I. in Portland, Oregon. With a complicated personal history and only [...]

  • 'Lorena' Review: Sundance Documentary Brings Bobbitt

    TV Review: Amazon's 'Lorena'

    Even in a world overflowing with d— jokes, the name “Lorena Bobbitt” has proved to be one of the most enduring punchlines that pop culture’s ever had. The extremity of the inciting situation — which left her husband mutilated and both of them on trial — immediately captured the country’s attention and became a genuine [...]

  • Debra Bergman, Ken Basin Promoted at

    Debra Bergman, Ken Basin Promoted at Paramount Television

    Debra Bergman and Ken Basin have been promoted to executive VP rank at Paramount Television. Bergman will serve as head of physical production, reporting to Paramount Television president Nicole Clemens. Basin has advanced in business affairs, reporting to David Goldman, Paramount Television’s president of business operations. In addition, Robert West has been named VP of [...]

  • Darlene HuntAmazon's 'Good Girls Revolt' Panel

    Fox Orders Comedy Pilot 'Patty's Auto' From 'Big C' Creator

    Fox has given out a pilot order to the multi-camera comedy “Patty’s Auto.” Inspired by Patrice Banks’ Girls Auto Clinic–an auto repair shop with all female mechanics–the project is described as an ensemble comedy centering on Patty and the eclectic women who work for her. Darlene Hunt will serve as writer and executive producer. Hunt [...]

  • ÃÂGreen BirdsÃÂ ÃÂ After eight people

    CBS Plans Spinoff of Dick Wolf Drama 'FBI'

    CBS is working on a spinoff of the freshman drama “FBI,” Variety has learned. The new series would be titled “FBI: Most Wanted.” It would follow the division of the FBI tasked with tracking and capturing the notorious criminals on the FBI’s Most Wanted list. It will air as a planted spinoff episode, or backdoor pilot, [...]

  • SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "James McAvoy"

    Soulja Boy Praises 'Saturday Night Live' Parody

    Anyone who tuned into “Saturday Night Live” this past weekend likely got a good belly laugh when Chris Redd parodied Soulja Boy during “Weekend Update.” The three-minute clip featured Redd sporting a white Gucci band in homage to Soulja’s rant on morning show “The Breakfast Club” which went viral due to the rapper’s mocking of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad