‘Empire’ Continues Production Following Assault on Jussie Smollett

“Empire” filming is continuing as scheduled for the day, a source tells Variety, amid the assault and subsequent hospitalization of star Jussie Smollett early Tuesday in Chicago.

The Fox show’s production schedule remains “fluid” for the rest of the week, according to the source. It is not yet known how Smollett’s injuries will ultimately impact production on the current season, which would typically wrap in March.

A representative for Fox declined to comment on production of “Empire.”

The attack on the actor, which is being characterized as a possible hate crime, involved two men yelling out “racial and homophobic slurs” at Smollett, pouring an “unknown chemical substance” on him and wrapping a rope around his neck, according to the Chicago Police Department.

According to ABC News, an earlier threat had been made in letter form to Smollett prior to Tuesday, and the investigation has now been handed over to the FBI.

“Empire” executive producer Brian Grazer said he was “disgusted and saddened by the attack on Jussie.”

“We are deeply saddened and outraged to learn that a member of our ‘Empire’ family, Jussie Smollett, was viciously attacked last night,” 20th Century Fox Television and Fox Entertainment said in a statement.