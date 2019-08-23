×

Emmys: Netflix, ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ Take Early Wins as TV Academy Announces Juried Awards

Michael Schneider

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend -- "Yes, It's Really Us Singing: The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Concert Special!" -- Image Number: CEG_LiveShow_0647.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Burl Moseley as Jim, Vella Lovell as Heather, Rachel Bloom as Rebecca and Gabrielle Ruiz as Valencia -- Photo: Greg Gayne/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CREDIT: Courtesy of CW

Netflix is taking the early lead at this year’s Emmys race, with six wins, thanks to the Television Academy’s juried award winners for animation, choreography, interactive programming and motion design, which were announced on Friday.

The outstanding individual achievement in animation category, a “juried” prize that means several, one or no winners could be named, wound up with eight honorees this year: Five from Netflix and three from YouTube.

Also landing its first-ever Emmy was Twitch, the live streaming platform popular in the gaming community and owned by Amazon. Twitch landed an Emmy for outstanding innovation in interactive media, for “Artificial.”

The CW, which is often snubbed by the Academy in general nominations, is the first linear network out the gate with an Emmy: “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” won the first-ever juried prize for outstanding choreography for scripted programming. Choreographer Kathryn Burns won the award, making it her second Emmy.

Netflix’s other win, besides animation individual achievement, was for outstanding motion design, won by “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj.”

The juried awards for individual achievement in animation, innovation in interactive media and motion design will be presented on Saturday, Sept. 14, while the choreography award will be handed out on Sunday, Sept. 15. Here is the list of juried winners:

Outstanding Individual Achievement In Animation

“Age of Sail” (YouTube)
Google Spotlight Stories and Boathouse Studios
Céline Desrumaux, Production Designer

“Age of Sail” (YouTube)
Google Spotlight Stories and Boathouse Studios
Bruno Mangyoku, Character Designer

“Age of Sail” (YouTube)
Google Spotlight Stories and Boathouse Studios
Jasmin Lai, Color

“Carmen Sandiego”: “The Chasing Paper Caper” (Netflix)
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media
Elaine Lee, Background Painter

“Love, Death & Robots”: •”The Witness” (Netflix)
Blur Studio
Alberto Mielgo, Production Designer

“Love, Death & Robots”: “Good Hunting” (Netflix)
Blur Studio
Jun-ho Kim, Background Designer

“Love, Death & Robots”: “The Witness” (Netflix)
Blur Studio
David Pate, Character Animator

“Love, Death & Robots”: “Sucker of Souls” (Netflix)
Blur Studio
Owen Sullivan, Storyboard Artist

Outstanding Innovation In Interactive Media

“Artificial” (Twitch)
96 Next
Bernie Su, Executive Producer
Evan Mandery, Executive Producer
Michael Y. Chow, Executive Producer
Bonnie Buckner, Executive Producer
Ken Kalopsis, Executive Producer

“Wolves in the Walls: It’s All Over” (Oculus Store)
Fable Studio, Facebook, Story Studio, Third Rail Projects
Fable Studio
Facebook
Pete Billington, Director and Creator
Jessica Yaffa Shamash, Creative Producer and Creator
Edward Saatchi, Executive Producer

Outstanding Motion Design

“Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj” (Netflix)
A Netflix Original Production
Michelle Higa Fox, Creative Director
Jorge L. Peschiera, Creative Director
Yussef Cole, Head of Animation
Brandon Sugiyama, Lead Animator
Paris London Glickman, Lead Animator

Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend ” Routines: “Don’t Be a Lawyer”; “Antidepressants Are So Not a Big Deal” (CW)
CBS Television Studios in association with Warner Bros. Television
Kathryn Burns, Choreographer

The 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards presentation, executive produced by Bob Bain, will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, and Sunday, Sept. 15., and will air Saturday, Sept. 21, at 8 p.m. on FXX.

