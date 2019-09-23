Emmys’ In Memoriam Shows Photo of Living Composer Instead of Andre Previn

Any “In Memoriam” segment on an awards show results in immediate viewer furor over which recently deceased figures got left out. In the case of Sunday’s Emmy Awards, it was more about who got included: the very much still-with-us composer Leonard Slatkin — or at least his photographic representation, as he was misidentified as Andre Previn, who is, in fact, dead.

Slatkin was less concerned with anyone thinking he might have passed on, too, than he was about disrespect for his friend Previn.

Tweeted Slatkin, “I saw that @theemmys posted a photo of me ‘In Memoriam’ rather than the intended Andre Previn. Andre deserved better. I had the opportunity to introduce him when he received the @KCHonors.”

In a waggish afterthought, Slatkin added, “Perhaps he was paying me back for a couple stories I told about him. Andre, R.I.P.”

I saw that @theemmys posted a photo of me "In Memoriam" rather than the intended Andre Previn. Andre deserved better. I had the opportunity to introduce him when he received the @KCHonors. Perhaps he was paying me back for a couple stories I told about him. Andre, R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/MDVX6H0igb — Leonard Slatkin (@LeonardSlatkin) September 23, 2019

Previn — who is pictured, correctly, at the top of this story — passed away Feb. 28 at age 89. He was the winner of four Oscars and eight Grammys, although he always fell a little bit short at the Emmys, perhaps as a precursor of slights to come, with six nominations but no wins.

Did the Emmy Awards In Memoriam just show a photo of the very much alive conductor Leonard Slatkin to honor the late Andre Previn? #Emmys2019 #Emmys #Unbelievable pic.twitter.com/gLyApWEYkM — Hallie Swift (@HallieSwift) September 23, 2019

Slatkin, 75, is a four-time Grammy winner for his classical recordings, but unlike Previn never crossed over into the realms of television or film scoring. He spent three years in the 2000s as principal guest conductor at the Hollywood Bowl and is the music director laureate of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. His latest album release, “Maurice Ravel Orchestral Works, Volume 6,” came out this month on Naxos Records.