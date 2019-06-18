Emmys: Ken Jeong and D’Arcy Carden Set to Announce Nominations

Two of TV’s busiest comedians, D’Arcy Carden and Ken Jeong, have been tapped by the Television Academy to announce this year’s Emmy nominations.

Carden, whose credits include both NBC’s “The Good Place” and HBO’s “Barry,” and Jeong, seen on Fox’s “The Masked Singer” and his Netflix special “Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho,” will present the nominations on Tuesday, July 16.

The announcement takes place that morning at 8:30 a.m. PT (11:30 a.m. ET) from the Academy’s Wolf Theatre at the Saban Media Center in North Hollywood.

The nominations ceremony will be telecast live on multiple TV outlets and also be available to stream on Emmys.com. Carden and Jeong will be joined by TV Academy chairman/CEO Frank Scherma.

“Television is the world’s premier entertainment choice and the global reach of U.S. television programming is immediate and impactful thanks to networks, channels, platforms and delivery systems that continue to grow,” Scherma said in a statement. “We are thrilled to have these two comedic talents join us to announce this year’s Emmy nominees — programs and individuals whose excellent work is reshaping the television landscape.”

Carden plays Janet on “The Good Place,” which returns for a fourth and final season next year. Besides that and “Barry,” her credits include “Inside Amy Schumer,” “Veep” and “Broad City.” She’s a member of the Upright Citizens Brigade, where she can regularly be seen on stage.

Jeong is a panelist on Fox’s breakout hit “The Masked Singer,” which will air two new cycles next season, and will next be seen in the films “My Spy” and “El Tonto.” His credits include “Community,” “Dr. Ken,” “The Hangover” films and “Crazy Rich Asians.”

The 71st annual Emmy Awards take place on Sunday, Sept. 22 on Fox, telecast live from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. Don Mischer Productions and Done+Dusted are producing the telecast, which does not yet have a host (although a host-free telecast remains a possibility.)