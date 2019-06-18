×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Emmys: Ken Jeong and D’Arcy Carden Set to Announce Nominations

By
Michael Schneider

Variety Editor at Large

Michael's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Television Academy

Two of TV’s busiest comedians, D’Arcy Carden and Ken Jeong, have been tapped by the Television Academy to announce this year’s Emmy nominations.

Carden, whose credits include both NBC’s “The Good Place” and HBO’s “Barry,” and Jeong, seen on Fox’s “The Masked Singer” and his Netflix special “Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho,” will present the nominations on Tuesday, July 16.

The announcement takes place that morning at 8:30 a.m. PT (11:30 a.m. ET) from the Academy’s Wolf Theatre at the Saban Media Center in North Hollywood.

The nominations ceremony will be telecast live on multiple TV outlets and also be available to stream on Emmys.com. Carden and Jeong will be joined by TV Academy chairman/CEO Frank Scherma.

“Television is the world’s premier entertainment choice and the global reach of U.S. television programming is immediate and impactful thanks to networks, channels, platforms and delivery systems that continue to grow,” Scherma said in a statement. “We are thrilled to have these two comedic talents join us to announce this year’s Emmy nominees — programs and individuals whose excellent work is reshaping the television landscape.”

Carden plays Janet on “The Good Place,” which returns for a fourth and final season next year. Besides that and “Barry,” her credits include “Inside Amy Schumer,” “Veep” and “Broad City.” She’s a member of the Upright Citizens Brigade, where she can regularly be seen on stage.

Jeong is a panelist on Fox’s breakout hit “The Masked Singer,” which will air two new cycles next season, and will next be seen in the films “My Spy” and “El Tonto.” His credits include “Community,” “Dr. Ken,” “The Hangover” films and “Crazy Rich Asians.”

The 71st annual Emmy Awards take place on Sunday, Sept. 22 on Fox, telecast live from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. Don Mischer Productions and Done+Dusted are producing the telecast, which does not yet have a host (although a host-free telecast remains a possibility.)

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

  • 'Big Little Lies' Season 2: A

    'Big Little Lies': Can Season 2 Live Up to the First?

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

More TV

  • Emmys: Ken Jeong and D'Arcy Carden

    Emmys: Ken Jeong and D'Arcy Carden Set to Announce Nominations

    Two of TV’s busiest comedians, D’Arcy Carden and Ken Jeong, have been tapped by the Television Academy to announce this year’s Emmy nominations. Carden, whose credits include both NBC’s “The Good Place” and HBO’s “Barry,” and Jeong, seen on Fox’s “The Masked Singer” and his Netflix special “Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho,” will present [...]

  • Chile TV: A Fast Emerging International

    ‘Chile TV: A Fast Emerging International Force

    PAMPLONA, Spain  —  In an early and memorable dramatic beat in “Invisible Heroes,” a Original Series of Finnish broadcaster YLE, in partnership with Chilean network Chilevision, the former head of international trade under Chile’s Salvador Allende clambers over the garden wall of the chalet of a Finnish diplomat to seek asylum after Augusto Pinochet’s bloody  [...]

  • El gol mas triste

    Chile TV: Drama Series in the Pipeline

    PAMPLONA, Spain   — Conecta Fiction will see  producers bring the strongest lineup of Chilean drama series in history. Following, just some of the highlights of projects which will be presented or are moving forward in Chile: ‘AZTEC GANGSTA WARRIOR’ Prod: Zona Cinema, Epika Content Penned by Diego Niño with Francisca Fuenzalida Moure on board [...]

  • El Acantilado 9 de abril

    Conecta Fiction: ‘The Cliff,’ ‘Spring,’ ‘Yellow Bird’ Feature at 2019 Pitch CoPro Series

    PAMPLONA. Spain  —  Chile’s “The Cliff,” Argentina’s “In Search of Spring” and Spain’s “The Yellow Bird” feature in a 10-title lineup of drama series projects at the 3rd Pitch CoPro Series, the industry centerpiece of Conecta Fiction, the world’s foremost Europe-Latin American TV co-production and networking forum. “Strong on genre and historical dramas,” observed Conecta [...]

  • Jorge-Franco-and-Adrian-Suar

    Pol-ka Expands Outside Argentina, Optioning ‘El Cielo a Tiros’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    PAMPLONA, Spain  —  Taking a new expansive step as an international content player, top Argentine production house Pol-ka, has optioned small-screen rights to “El cielo a tiros,” the latest novel from “Rosario Tijeras” author, Colombian novelist Jorge Franco. Pacted via Scenic Rights, the deal sees Pol-ka planning to shoot a drama series based on the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad