×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Emmys: Jenny McCarthy, Shannon Sharpe, Kelly Osbourne to Host Fox’s Pre-Shows

By
Michael Schneider

Variety Editor at Large

Michael's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jenny McCarthy attends the LA Premiere of "The Masked Singer" Season 2 at The Bazaar by Jose Andres, in Los AngelesLA Premiere of "The Masked Singer" Season 2, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Sep 2019
CREDIT: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Fox has tapped “The Masked Singer” panelist Jenny McCarthy, as well as Fox Sports host Shannon Sharpe and “fashion expert” Kelly Osbourne to host its two Emmy pregame shows.

“Fox’s Live Emmy Red Carpet Preshow” will air live from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22, followed by the hour-long “Fox’s Live Emmy Red Carpet Arrivals” special, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., leading right into the ceremony.

The specials and Emmy telecast will air live in all continental U.S. time zones, which means the specials will air from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the west coast.

Fox will utilize McCarthy’s presence to also promote Season 2 of “The Masked Singer,” promising a “special reveal” from the hit reality competition series during the preshow.

Former “Access Hollywood” executive producer Rob Silverstein will exec produce the two Fox specials, which will be co-executive produced by John Ferracane (“World News Tonight”). Fox is producing the specials in-house through its Fox Alternative Entertainment shingle.

The pre-show specials will also be paired with additional behind-the-scenes streaming coverage on the Television Academy’s “Backstage Live” companion program, streamed on Emmys.com, Fox.com and Facebook Live.

Besides “The Masked Singer,” McCarthy also hosts “The Jenny McCarthy Show” on Sirius XM. Sharpe, whose 14-year NFL career included three Super Bowl wins, hosts “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed” with Skip Bayless on FS1. Osbourne, who formerly co-hosted E!’s “Fashion Police,” most recently appeared in the reality series “Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour.”

The 71st Emmy awards will air from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 22, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Fox.

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Jenny McCarthy attends the LA Premiere

    Emmys: Jenny McCarthy, Shannon Sharpe, Kelly Osbourne to Host Fox's Pre-Shows

    Fox has tapped “The Masked Singer” panelist Jenny McCarthy, as well as Fox Sports host Shannon Sharpe and “fashion expert” Kelly Osbourne to host its two Emmy pregame shows. “Fox’s Live Emmy Red Carpet Preshow” will air live from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22, followed by the hour-long “Fox’s Live Emmy [...]

  • Shane Gillis

    Shane Gillis' Racist Material Isn't 'Pushing Boundaries' — It's Boring (Column)

    It only took a few hours after “Saturday Night Live” announced its new cast members for one of them to come under fire. As per his own podcast and YouTube videos, new hire Sean Gillis has a history of cracking racist “jokes” about minorities that are so astonishingly nasty that I won’t repeat them here. [...]

  • Variety Power of Women New York

    Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira's 'Americanah' Adaptation Ordered to Series at HBO Max

    Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira’s planned adaptation of the novel “Americanah” has received a straight-to-series order at HBO Max, Variety has learned. HBO Max has given the limited series a 10-episode order. Nyong’o will star in the series, with Gurira writing the pilot and serving as showrunner. Based on Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s best-selling novel, “Americanah” tells the [...]

  • Workers get the stage ready for

    CNN, New York Times Will Host Next Democratic Debate

    CNN and The New York Times will co-host and moderate the fourth debate among Democratic Oval Office hopefuls, the Democratic National Committee announced Friday. The event, to be held at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio, is scheduled to take place on October 15 – and the following day, if needed. CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Erin [...]

  • RHYTHM AND FLOW

    Quavo, Snoop Dogg, Nipsey Hussle Among Guests on Netflix's 'Rhythm + Flow'

    Hip-hop giants such as Quavo, Snoop Dogg, Lupe Fiasco, and the late Nipsey Hussle will all be featured in Netflix’s upcoming music competition series “Rhythm + Flow.” Netflix’s first talent show is hosted by Chance the Rapper, Cardi B. and T.I. and will search for hip-hop’s best undiscovered talent across Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles and [...]

  • On Pointe Imagine Disney plus

    Disney Plus Gives Series Order to Imagine Documentaries' 'On Pointe' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Disney Plus has given a series order to a documentary series about the School of American Ballet from Imagine Documentaries and DCTV. “On Pointe” will follow a year in the life of students at the New York City school as they go through rigorous training, auditions and preparations for the New York City Ballet’s annual [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad