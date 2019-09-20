×
Emmys: Halsey to Sing In Memoriam Tribute at Sunday’s Ceremony

Halsey, Ashley Nicolette Frangipane. Singer Halsey attends the Spring/Summer 2020 Savage X Fenty show, presented by Amazon Prime, at the Barclays Center on Tuesday, Sept, 10, 2019, in New YorkNYFW Spring/Summer 2020 - Savage X Fenty, New York, USA - 10 Sep 2019
Pop star Halsey has been tapped to perform during the Emmy Awards on Sunday, while comedians Adam Devine and Thomas Lennon will also contribute to the telecast.

With no Emmy host this year, producers Don Mischer Prods. and Done+Dusted are relying more on presenters and other contributors to keep the show moving, Halsey, whose hits include “Now or Never,” “Bad At Love” and “Without Me,” will “perform a rendition of a classic song for the In Memoriam tribute.”

DeVine, whose credits include “Workaholics” and “Adam DeVine’s House Party,” will “perform a musical tribute to variety programming,” while Lennon (“The State,” “Reno 911”) will serve in a new role as “Emmy Awards commentator.”

Meanwhile, the Television Academy has also announced a third round of presenters, including most of the performers who won the guest actor and actress Emmys at the Creative Arts awards last weekend: Cherry Jones (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Luke Kirby (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Jane Lynch (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) and Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”).

James Corden, who has already won at this year’s Creative Arts ceremony, will also present.

Other presenters include Tim Allen (“Last Man Standing”), Nick Cannon (“The Man Show”), Jon Hamm (“Good Omens”), Timothy Hutton (“Almost Family”), Ken Jeong (“The Masked Singer”), Regina King (“Watchmen”), Hugh Laurie (“Veep”), Randall Park (“Fresh off the Boat”), Jimmy Smits (“Bluff City Law”), Brittany Snow (“Almost Family”), Marisa Tomei (“Live in Front of a Studio Audience”) and Kerry Washington (“American Son”).

Nominees who will also present this Sunday include Jharrel Jerome (“When They See Us”), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Fosse/Verdon) and Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”).

They join a previously announced lineup of presenters that include the cast of “Game of Thrones,” Stephen Colbert, Viola Davis, Michael Douglas, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, Billy Porter, Angela Bassett, Taraji P. Henson, Terrence Howard, Peter Krause, Naomi Watts and Zendaya.

Also Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Anna Chlumsky, Gary Cole, Kevin Dunn, Clea Duvall, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Reid Scott, Timothy Simons, Sarah Sutherland and Matt Walsh; the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” trio of Kim Kardashian West, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

Additionally presenting at the 71st Emmy Awards: Anthony Anderson, Ike Barinholtz, Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield, Bill Hader, Gwyneth Paltrow, Amy Poehler Maya Rudolph, RuPaul, Liilly Singh, Ben Stiller and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”).

Producers Don Mischer Productions and Done+Dusted re behind this year’s telecast. The 71st Emmy Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 22, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Fox.

