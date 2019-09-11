Emmys: ‘Game of Thrones’ Stars, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel Among Presenters

The Emmys are hostless this year, so the Television Academy is zeroing in on big names for its first round of presenters. Producers Don Mischer Productions and Done+Dusted have announced the initial group of talent to hand out awards at the 71st Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 22.

They include nominees Stephen Colbert (“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”), Viola Davis (“How to Get Away with Murder”), Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”), Jimmy Kimmel (“Jimmy Kimmel Live”), Seth Meyers (“Late Night With Seth Meyers” and “Documentary Now”) and Billy Porter (“Pose”).

Also presenting are Angela Bassett (“9-1-1”), Taraji P. Henson (“Empire”), Terrence Howard (“Empire”), Peter Krause (“9-1-1”), Naomi Watts (“The Loudest Voice”) and Zendaya (“Euphoria”).

Set to reunite on stage is the cast of “Game of Thrones,” most of whom are also nominees: Alfie Allen, Gwendoline Christie, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner, Carice van Houten, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and Maisie Williams.

The 71st Emmy Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 22, at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.