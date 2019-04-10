×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Emmys: Fox and TV Academy Partner Two Competitors to Produce This Year’s Telecast

By

Variety Editor at Large

Michael's Most Recent Stories

View All
Atmosphere69th Primetime Emmy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Sep 2017
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Fox is doubling down with this year’s Primetime Emmys telecast, enlisting two producers to handle the kudos: Don Mischer Productions and Done+Dusted.

In marrying two different production shingles to collaborate on the show, Fox Entertainment alternative entertainment and specials president Rob Wade said the network was looking for “a fresh direction by bringing together the two best, most inventive and most disruptive production companies to join forces on the show.”

Wade also noted that the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards reps the first Emmys for Fox Entertainment as a new, stand-alone company in the wake of Disney’s acquisition of most of 21st Century Fox.

Don Mischer Productions and Done+Dusted both brought incredible ideas to the table, and we are lucky enough to have the two teams collaborate on this television event,” he added.

Mischer and his partners Charlie Haykel and Juliane Hare, have produced countless Primetime Emmy broadcasts over the years, while Done+Dusted produced the Emmy broadcast last year for the first time. In a statement, Mischer, Haykel, and Hare said they’ve also known the team at Done+Dusted, including principals Hamish Hamilton and Ian Stewart, for several years “and have admired their work for quite some time.

Related

“So, when our friends at Fox proposed this unconventional marriage, we also thought what better way for us to have the opportunity to and steal all of D+D’s masterful production secrets,” they quipped.

Done+Dusted president Ian Stewart said they appreciated the opportunity “to put partisan production aside and work together to see if we can find ways to develop a new-look Emmys on new-look FOX… Not to mention it gives us a chance to learn and steal all of Don and the team’s masterful production secrets.”

Those production meetings should be interesting. Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma said the idea of putting together two powerhouse live event producers came out of the idea that TV itself has become so big.

“As a consequence, the Emmy telecast has tremendous significance and should reflect the innovation and inventiveness that television embodies,” Scherma said. “Don Mischer Productions and Done+Dusted are the resources to help fuel that transformation.”

First up on the to-do list for the two production companies: Finding a host for the Emmys, which will air live across the country on Sunday, Sept. 22. With no late-night franchise, Fox doesn’t have an obvious choice for a traditional comedian host, but does employ plenty of comedians across its sitcoms and animated series, as well as hosts from its reality franchises.

Don Mischer Productions’ credits also include the Academy Awards; numerous Super Bowl halftime shows (Prince, the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen and more); the Obama Inaugural Celebration at the Lincoln Memorial; and several Olympic Games opening ceremonies.

Done+Dusted, which is based in both London and Los Angeles, handled the London Olympics opening and closing ceremonies, the British Fashion Awards, the BAFTA Television Awards and the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Emmy campaigning is already underway, with nominations set to be announced on Tuesday, July 16.

[Pictured: The 69th Emmy Awards stage.]

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relive Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

  • Elisabeth Hasselbeck Quit ‘View’ After Barbara

    Elisabeth Hasselbeck Quit ‘The View’ After Barbara Walters Fight About Morning-After Pill

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

More TV

  • Atmosphere69th Primetime Emmy Awards, Show, Los

    Emmys: Fox and TV Academy Partner Two Competitors to Produce This Year's Telecast

    Fox is doubling down with this year’s Primetime Emmys telecast, enlisting two producers to handle the kudos: Don Mischer Productions and Done+Dusted. In marrying two different production shingles to collaborate on the show, Fox Entertainment alternative entertainment and specials president Rob Wade said the network was looking for “a fresh direction by bringing together the [...]

  • Disney+ Announces Nonfiction Slate, Signs Deal

    Disney+ Announces Nonfiction Slate, Signs Deal With 'Chef's Table' Producer Supper Club

    As its burgeoning fiction slate continues to shuffle and take shape, Disney+ has announced its slate of nonfiction content, which will include the return of the Kristen Bell musical recreation show “Encore!,” as well as a project from Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ Milojo Productions. The streaming platform has also inked a two-year deal with [...]

  • Lizzy Caplan Paul Sparks

    'Castle Rock': Paul Sparks Joins Lizzy Caplan in Season 2 Cast

    Hulu has cast Paul Sparks to replace Garrett Hedlund as John “Ace” Merrill for the second season of “Castle Rock.” Sparks will star alongside Lizzy Caplan, whose casting was previously announced. The character is a legendary bully who is taking over his uncle’s (Tim Robbins) businesses and jeopardizing the unsteady peace with nearby Jerusalem’s Lot. [...]

  • Jeremy Renner Hawkeye

    Hawkeye Series Starring Jeremy Renner in the Works at Disney+ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye is the latest member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to line up his own Disney+ series. Variety has learned from sources that Disney’s upcoming streaming service is officially developing a limited series based on the archery ace Marvel character with Renner attached to star. The project is said to be an adventure [...]

  • Variety Cord Cutting Placeholder Cable

    Inside the Slow Death of Cable TV

    MCTV, a cable company serving about 50,000 subscribers in northeastern Ohio, has a motto assuring that it “goes the extra smile” to satisfy customers. But the company, founded in 1965 by Dick and Susan Gessner and now run by their son Bob, can’t do much these days to please the dwindling number of subscribers who [...]

  • Winona Ryder John Turturro Anthony Boyle

    Winona Ryder, John Turturro, Anthony Boyle Join HBO Miniseries 'Plot Against America'

    Winona Ryder, John Turturro, Anthony Boyle, Zoe Kazan, Morgan Spector, Caleb Malis, and Azhy Robertson will lead the ensemble cast of HBO’s miniseries “Plot Against America” from David Simon. Simon and Ed Burns will executive produce the show along with Joe Roth, Nina K. Noble, Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, Susan Goldberg, and Jeff Kirschenbaum. The [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad