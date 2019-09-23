×
Emmys 2019: ‘Orange Is the New Black,’ ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ Left Off Farewell Segment

Will Thorne

Orange is the New Black Season 7
CREDIT: Courtesy of Cara Howe for Netflix

Fox decided to set aside some time at this year’s Emmys to say farewell to some of the biggest shows that aired their final seasons in recent months. The brief segment highlighted such landmark series as “The Big Bang Theory” while leaving out some fan favorites.

After “Empire” stars Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson finished introducing the farewell, the segment lasted only around 90 seconds. Highlights from popular shows “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” “Gotham,” “Jane the Virgin,” “Broad City” and Netflix’s “House of Cards” — sans Kevin Spacey — made it into the reel, but Netflix’s flagship original series, “Orange Is the New Black,” was left out.

The latter series not only helped establish the streamer as a content powerhouse in the first place, but it gained a handful of Emmy noms across its early seasons. To recognize one big Netflix show and not the other seemed a strange move.

Also omitted were series “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” (which won multiple Emmys during its four-season run), FX’s “Legion” and “You’re the Worst,” among others, leaving viewers pondering what parameters Fox used to pick shows to which it would bid farewell.

While it’s worth noting that shows such as “Orange Is the New Black” and “Legion” will be eligible for next year’s Emmys, some will consider it a little late for a send-off — over a year after they’ve left the airwaves.

Neither “Game of Thrones” nor “Fleabag” was featured in the clip, but it could certainly be argued they received enough recognition throughout the rest of the ceremony, carrying home 12 and 6 Emmys, respectively, across the two awards weekends.

Watch the farewell segment below:

