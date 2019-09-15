Creative Arts Emmys: Winners List (Updating Live)

The 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards are being presented this weekend in two evening ceremonies, today and Sunday, at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. Variety will update the winners list live as the trophies are handed out.

Directing for a documentary/nonfiction program: Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, “Free Solo” (National Geographic)

Directing for a variety special: Thom Zimny, “Springsteen on Broadway” (Netflix)

Animated program: “The Simpsons” (Fox)

Character voice-over performance: Seth MacFarlane, “Family Guy” (Fox)

Picture editing for variety programming: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

PIcture editing for an unstructured reality program: “United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell” (CNN)

Picture editing for a structured reality or competition program: “Queer Eye” (Netflix)

Sound mixing for a variety series or special: “Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul” (CBS)

Sound mixing for a nonfiction program (single or multi-camera): “Free Solo” (National Geographic)

Sound editing for a nonfiction program (single or multi-camera): “Free Solo” (National Geographic)

Lighting design/direction for a variety special: “Rent” (Fox)

Lighting design/direction for a variety series: “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Host for a reality or competition program: RuPaul, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

Unstructured reality program: “United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell” (CNN)

Cinematography for a nonfiction program: “Free Solo” (National Geographic TV)

Cinematography for a reality program: “Life Below Zero” (National Geographic TV)

Saturday’s award categories are primarily for unscripted programs: reality, variety special, documentaries, animated program and short form animation, choreography for variety or reality programs, and interactive program.

Sunday’s awards will focus on scripted programs: short form drama and comedy series, casting, cinematography, and guest performers in comedy and drama series.

More to come