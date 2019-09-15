×

Creative Arts Emmys: Winners List (Updating Live)

By
Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Emmy Awards Placeholder
CREDIT: Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards are being presented this weekend in two evening ceremonies, today and Sunday, at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. Variety will update the winners list live as the trophies are handed out.

Directing for a documentary/nonfiction program: Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, “Free Solo” (National Geographic)

Directing for a variety special: Thom Zimny, “Springsteen on Broadway” (Netflix)

Animated program: “The Simpsons” (Fox)

Character voice-over performance: Seth MacFarlane, “Family Guy” (Fox)

Picture editing for variety programming: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

PIcture editing for an unstructured reality program: “United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell” (CNN)

Picture editing for a structured reality or competition program: “Queer Eye” (Netflix)

Sound mixing for a variety series or special: “Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul” (CBS)

Related

Sound mixing for a nonfiction program (single or multi-camera): “Free Solo” (National Geographic)

Sound editing for a nonfiction program (single or multi-camera): “Free Solo” (National Geographic)

Lighting design/direction for a variety special: “Rent” (Fox)

Lighting design/direction for a variety series: “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Host for a reality or competition program: RuPaul, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

Unstructured reality program: “United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell” (CNN)

Cinematography for a nonfiction program: “Free Solo” (National Geographic TV)

Cinematography for a reality program: “Life Below Zero” (National Geographic TV)

Saturday’s award categories are primarily for unscripted programs: reality, variety special, documentaries, animated program and short form animation, choreography for variety or reality programs, and interactive program.

Sunday’s awards will focus on scripted programs: short form drama and comedy series, casting, cinematography, and guest performers in comedy and drama series.

More to come

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Emmy Awards Placeholder

    Creative Arts Emmys: Winners List (Updating Live)

    The 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards are being presented this weekend in two evening ceremonies, today and Sunday, at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. Variety will update the winners list live as the trophies are handed out. Picture editing for variety programming: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO) PIcture editing for an [...]

  • Gary Cole, Christina Anthony, Tika Sumpter,

    'Mixed-ish' Team on Why 'All Stories About "Others" Are Necessary'

    The producers and cast of “Mixed-ish” are not out to tell a singular black and white story — but one that showcases and celebrates all shades in between. “It’s important for me across the board in all of my work to talk about ‘otherness’ and identity and real, grounded characters,” showrunner Karin Gist told Variety [...]

  • Shane Gillis

    Comedians Condemn Shane Gillis Over Slurs

    “Saturday Night Live” showrunner Lorne Michaels has yet to comment on the racist and homophobic remarks made by newly hired cast member Shane Gillis, but comedians and actors are expressing their condemnation on social media, some even asking that he be fired from the show.  Footage of Gillis’s podcast, “Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast,” was [...]

  • Gaby Hoffmann, Albert Cheng, Alexandra Billings,

    'Transparent' Team Reflects on Series Finale Without Jeffrey Tambor

    Friday night’s premiere of the series finale of “Transparent” at L.A. Live’s Regal theater felt like a family reunion for the Pfefferman clan. Matriarch Judith Light embraced each one of her TV children (Gaby Hoffman, Amy Landecker and Jay Duplass) and guest stars from previous seasons (Cherry Jones, Melora Hardin, Bradley Whitford) who also turned [...]

  • Game of Thrones Season 8

    'Game of Thrones,' 'Avengers' Win Big at 45th Annual Saturn Awards

    As Jamie Lee Curtis picked up her first trophy ever at the 45th Annual Saturn Awards Friday night, she had a good luck charm on her arm: former manager Chuck Binder, whom she said was the reason she became an actor. “I was in college and had no thought of being an actor,” Curtis told [...]

  • Friends

    'Friends' Creators Rule Out Reboot, Revisit Sexist Pushback On Pilot

    If you’re holding your breath for a “Friends” reboot, 25 years is a good time to stop holding onto hope. The creators of the beloved NBC sitcom firmly put the kibosh on any possibility of a revival series or reunion special, during a panel celebrating the show’s milestone anniversary. “We will not be doing a [...]

  • Dickinson Apple Wiz Khalifa

    TV News Roundup: Wiz Khalifa Books Role on Apple TV Plus' 'Dickinson'

    In today’s TV news roundup, Apple TV Plus’ upcoming drama “Dickinson” nabs rapper Wiz Khalifa, and Showtime pushes the 10th season premiere of “Shameless.” CASTING Wiz Khalifa has booked a guest starring role on Apple TV Plus‘ upcoming period drama “Dickinson.“ The rapper-singer-songwriter-actor will play “Death,” an imaginary character who “personifies a crucial theme found throughout Emily [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad