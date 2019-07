Emmys: This Year’s Telecast Will Include a Whopping 27 Awards Handed Out on Air

Settle in for another jam-packed Primetime Emmy telecast on Sept. 22. The Television Academy has announced the awards to be presented on camera during this year’s live ceremony, and the number of categories clocks in at 27.

That’s believed to be more than any other major TV awards telecast, and has been the subject of debate over the years. When the four major broadcast networks renegotiated a new “wheel deal” last November to continue sharing rights to air the Emmys, it was understood that there would be some discussion on how to streamline the number of awards handed out during the main telecast.

This year, at least, the number of awards showcased on camera won’t change. And with it looking more likely that this year’s Emmy ceremony won’t have a host, there will at least be more time during the show to hand out all 27 awards.

The Creative Arts ceremonies will take place on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 5 p.m. PT and Sunday, Sept. 15, at 5 p.m. PT at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and will be produced by Bob Bain and Bob Bain Productions. An edited-down version of both shows will air on Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on FXX.

Creative Arts Saturday awards will focus on categories including reality, variety special, documentaries, animated program and short-form animation, choreography for variety or reality programs, and interactive programs. Creative Arts Sunday will include awards for short-form drama and comedy series, casting, cinematography and guest performers in comedy and drama series.

The 71st Emmy Awards will telecast live from the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Sept. 22, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Fox. Don Mischer Productions and Done+Dusted are co-producing the broadcast.

Awards presented at the 71st Emmy telecast include outstanding comedy, drama, limited series, TV movie and variety talk and sketch series, along with outstanding acting, directing and writing awards in these categories.

Here’s the complete list of which categories will be handed out at each ceremony.

Creative Arts Awards Categories — Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019

Outstanding Animated Program

Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program

Outstanding Choreography for a Variety or Reality Program

Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program

Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program

Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media within an Unscripted Program

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program

Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Outstanding Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Multi-Camera Series or Special

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation

Outstanding Informational Series or Special

Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming

Outstanding Interactive Program

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special

Outstanding Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series or Special (Non-Prosthetic)

Outstanding Motion Design

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Underscore)

Outstanding Music Direction

Outstanding Music and Lyrics

Outstanding Narrator

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program

Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Reality or Competition Series

Outstanding Production Design for Variety Special

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

Outstanding Short Form Variety Series

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Limited Series, Movie or Special

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program

Creative Arts Awards Categories — Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019

Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series, Movie or Special

Outstanding Children’s Program

Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie

Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

Outstanding Commercial

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media within a Scripted Program

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Limited Series or Movie

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Single-Camera Series

Outstanding Main Title Design

Outstanding Makeup for a Limited Series or Movie (Non-Prosthetic)

Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Music Supervision

Outstanding Original Interactive Program

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Outstanding Period Costumes

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or Special

Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series or Movie

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special

Outstanding Special Visual Effects

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie

71st Emmy Awards Telecast — Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019

Outstanding Comedy Series

Outstanding Competition Program

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Outstanding Limited Series

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Outstanding Television Movie

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series