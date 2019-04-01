Emmys: Amazon’s ‘Prime Experience’ Activation Returns With Elaborate ‘Mrs. Maisel,’ ‘Jack Ryan’ Displays

Amazon Prime Video is returning to the Hollywood Athletic Club for its annual Emmy for Your Consideration activation — and once again, it’s also opening the space up to fans as well.

The “Prime Experience FYC” displays and events, which run from April 12 to May 5, focus on promoting the streaming service’s Emmy contenders, including “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Homecoming,” and is geared toward Television Academy voters.

But the “Prime Experience” also offers several events to non-Academy members, who can visit displays devoted to Amazon shows and attend panel discussions devoted to topics such as fashion, women in entertainment, stuntwork, and more.

Netflix organizes a similar activation for its shows (also with a public component) but hasn’t yet revealed when and where its FYC events will be held this year.

Other series that will be featured at Amazon’s event this year include “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” “A Very English Scandal,” “Good Omens,” “Hanna,” “Fleabag,” “The Man in the High Castle,” “The Romanoffs,” and “Catastrophe.”

“This year’s event will feature brand new activations with groundbreaking technologies that will take guests even deeper into many of our Amazon Original Series,” said Mike Benson, head of marketing, Amazon Studios.

Among the Prime Experience displays this year: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” fans will be able to catch a ride with Susie, work the switchboard at B. Altman, and take their turn riding in a rowboat in the Catskills. “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” viewers can “go from analyst to agent as they hone their skills and do real-life physical training.”

In the “Good Omens” room, “guests can read Agnes Nutter’s Nice and Accurate Prophecies, visit Azriphale’s heavenly used bookstore, and also step into Crowley’s office and witness his poor pet plants tremble in fear.” Other displays include a time tunnel to travel between the parallel worlds featured in “The Man in the High Castle” and Heidi Bergman’s office from “Homecoming.” There’s also a “The Romanoffs”-themed vodka bar, “Fleabag’s” Guinea Pig Café, a winter forest from “Hanna,” the courtroom from “A Very English Scandal,” and key art from “Catastrophe.”

A variety of sponsors will also host a hair and makeup suite for Prime Experience guests.

See a list of Amazon Prime Experience events below.

Friday, April 12: Prime Fashion (open to all)

Saturday, April 13: “The Romanoffs” FYC (official Television Academy event)

Sunday, April 14: FY-Tea (open to all)

Wednesday, April 17: “Good Omens” FYC (official Television Academy event)

Thursday, April 18: “Catastrophe” FYC (official Television Academy event)

Tuesday, April 23: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” FYC (official Television Academy event)

Thursday, April 25: Wine & Prime (open to all)

Sunday, April 28: “A Very English Scandal” FYC (official Television Academy event)

Sunday, April 28: “The Man in the High Castle” FYC (official Television Academy event)

Tuesday, April 30: “Fleabag” FYC (official Television Academy event)

Wednesday, May 1: “Lorena” FYC (official Television Academy event)

Saturday, May 4: Boss Brunch (open to all)

Saturday, May 4: Ready, Set, Action! (open to all)

Sunday, May 5: “Homecoming” FYC (official Television Academy event)

[Pictured: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star Rachel Brosnahan at Amazon’s 2018 Prime Experience.]