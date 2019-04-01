×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Emmys: Amazon’s ‘Prime Experience’ Activation Returns With Elaborate ‘Mrs. Maisel,’ ‘Jack Ryan’ Displays

By

Variety Editor at Large

Michael's Most Recent Stories

View All
Rachel Brosnahan'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' TV show FYC event, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Apr 2018
CREDIT: Todd Williamson/January Images/REX/Shutterstock

Amazon Prime Video is returning to the Hollywood Athletic Club for its annual Emmy for Your Consideration activation — and once again, it’s also opening the space up to fans as well.

The “Prime Experience FYC” displays and events, which run from April 12 to May 5, focus on promoting the streaming service’s Emmy contenders, including “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Homecoming,” and is geared toward Television Academy voters.

But the “Prime Experience” also offers several events to non-Academy members, who can visit displays devoted to Amazon shows and attend panel discussions devoted to topics such as fashion, women in entertainment, stuntwork, and more.

Netflix organizes a similar activation for its shows (also with a public component) but hasn’t yet revealed when and where its FYC events will be held this year.

Other series that will be featured at Amazon’s event this year include “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” “A Very English Scandal,” “Good Omens,” “Hanna,” “Fleabag,” “The Man in the High Castle,” “The Romanoffs,” and “Catastrophe.”

“This year’s event will feature brand new activations with groundbreaking technologies that will take guests even deeper into many of our Amazon Original Series,” said Mike Benson, head of marketing, Amazon Studios.

Related

Among the Prime Experience displays this year: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” fans will be able to catch a ride with Susie, work the switchboard at B. Altman, and take their turn riding in a rowboat in the Catskills. “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” viewers can “go from analyst to agent as they hone their skills and do real-life physical training.”

In the “Good Omens” room, “guests can read Agnes Nutter’s Nice and Accurate Prophecies, visit Azriphale’s heavenly used bookstore, and also step into Crowley’s office and witness his poor pet plants tremble in fear.” Other displays include a time tunnel to travel between the parallel worlds featured in “The Man in the High Castle” and Heidi Bergman’s office from “Homecoming.” There’s also a “The Romanoffs”-themed vodka bar, “Fleabag’s” Guinea Pig Café, a winter forest from “Hanna,” the courtroom from “A Very English Scandal,” and key art from “Catastrophe.”

A variety of sponsors will also host a hair and makeup suite for Prime Experience guests.

See a list of Amazon Prime Experience events below.

Friday, April 12: Prime Fashion (open to all)

Saturday, April 13: “The Romanoffs” FYC (official Television Academy event)

Sunday, April 14: FY-Tea (open to all)

Wednesday, April 17: “Good Omens” FYC (official Television Academy event)

Thursday, April 18: “Catastrophe” FYC (official Television Academy event)

Tuesday, April 23: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” FYC (official Television Academy event)

Thursday, April 25: Wine & Prime (open to all)

Sunday, April 28: “A Very English Scandal” FYC (official Television Academy event)

Sunday, April 28: “The Man in the High Castle” FYC (official Television Academy event)

Tuesday, April 30: “Fleabag” FYC (official Television Academy event)

Wednesday, May 1: “Lorena” FYC (official Television Academy event)

Saturday, May 4: Boss Brunch (open to all)

Saturday, May 4: Ready, Set, Action! (open to all)

Sunday, May 5: “Homecoming” FYC (official Television Academy event)

[Pictured: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star Rachel Brosnahan at Amazon’s 2018 Prime Experience.]

Popular on Variety

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

  • Georgina Hernandez

    The Dirty Business of Movie Theater Janitorial Services

  • Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson doppelgänger

    Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)

  • Amy Poehler'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary

    Amy Poehler Picks Leslie Knope's 2020 Presidential Candidates

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

More TV

  • Mark Boal Sets Spy Series at

    Mark Boal Sets Spy Series at Showtime Exploring 2016 Election

    Mark Boal, the former journalist who wrote and produced “The Hurt Locker” and “Zero Dark Thirty,” is returning to the espionage arena and dipping his toe into television for the first time, Variety has learned. Showtime has made a series commitment for “Intelligence,” a spy thriller series which Boal will write, direct and executive produce. The show, [...]

  • Jordan Peele's The Twilight Zone

    'The Twilight Zone' Rides TV Horror Anthology Wave

    Horror fans now have the chance to binge their scares like never before. CBS All Access’ new iteration of “The Twilight Zone, which premieres Monday, boasts modern horror maestro Jordan Peele as executive producer and narrator. It is one of many horror anthology shows to make it to air in recent years. In addition to [...]

  • Susan Orlean's The Library Book

    Paramount TV, Anonymous to Adapt Susan Orlean's 'The Library Book' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Paramount Television and Anonymous Content, in association with Brillstein Entertainment, have acquired the TV rights to Susan Orlean’s best-seller “The Library Book,” Variety has learned exclusively. Published in October by Simon & Schuster, “The Library Book” tells the true story of the fire that nearly destroyed the Los Angeles Public Library on April 28, 1986. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad