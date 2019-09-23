×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Emmys: Big 4 Broadcasters Post Lowest Combined Wins Ever

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Atmosphere71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Show, Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019
CREDIT: Frank Micelotta/Fox/Picturegroup

The Big 4 broadcast networks put a cap on their worst year in Emmy history on Sunday night.

ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC brought home just 16 Emmy Awards — the lowest combined total in history for the four major broadcast networks. The previous low was 19 combined wins in 2016. Last year, the networks finished with 22 wins.

NBC came out ahead of the other three broadcast networks with seven wins total, five of which went to “Saturday Night Live.” CBS and Fox tied with four each, while ABC brought home just one Emmy this year for “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s all in the Family and the Jeffersons.”

To put that into further perspective, HBO alone won more than twice the number of Big 4 wins with 34 total Emmys, including 12 for “Game of Thrones” — which took home best drama series — and 10 for “Chernobyl.” Netflix finished with 27 total wins, while Amazon picked up 15. Amazon also swept most of this year’s major comedy categories, with the two supporting actor awards going to “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and the best comedy series and best actress in a comedy awards going to Phoebe Waller-Bridge for her work on the hit series “Fleabag” — a major upset over Julia Louis Dreyfus’ “Veep” character.

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Emmys 2019: Biggest Winners and Losers

    Winners and Losers of the 71st Emmy Awards

    The 71st Emmy Awards was a spectacular affair for the Brits, while broadcast networks all but vanished. Watch Variety’s Elaine Low and Audrey Yap unpack TV’s biggest night of the year, which saw “Game of Thrones” and “Fleabag” take home the top prizes, winning best drama series and best comedy series, respectively. Popular on Variety

  • Atmosphere71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Show,

    Emmy Viewers Not 'Feelin' Good' About Bizarre Music Choices

    It was known ahead of time that the Emmy Awards planned to dispense with a traditional orchestra or pit band for the walk-up and bumper music. What wasn’t anticipated was that the music choices were being outsourced to a bar mitzvah DJ in Des Moines. Or, very possibly, it was a local who had found [...]

  • Atmosphere71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Show,

    Emmys: Big 4 Broadcasters Post Lowest Combined Wins Ever

    The Big 4 broadcast networks put a cap on their worst year in Emmy history on Sunday night. ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC brought home just 16 Emmy Awards — the lowest combined total in history for the four major broadcast networks. The previous low was 19 combined wins in 2016. Last year, the networks [...]

  • Karamo BrownLA LGBT Center 'Hearts of

    Karamo Brown Addresses Backlash Against Sean Spicer Comments

    Karamo Brown has doubled down on comments he made about his fellow “Dancing with the Stars” contestant Sean Spicer, in which he promoted the idea of meeting political adversaries “in the middle.” The amicable “Queer Eye” host received criticism when he said he was “most excited to meet” Spicer ahead of the show’s 28th season, [...]

  • Billy Porter Emmy Win 2019 Pose

    Billy Porter Dispels Rumors of RuPaul Rift Backstage at Emmys

    Billy Porter choked up backstage on Sunday at the Emmy Awards as he spoke about the larger cultural significance of his lead drama actor Emmy win for the FX drama “Pose.” Porter leads the large ensemble on the series set in 1980s New York City during the height of the AIDS crisis and the birth [...]

  • Michelle-Williams-Rupaul-Split

    Emmy Winners Urge Political Activism During Acceptance Speeches

    As the country inches closer to the 2020 election, Emmy winners on Sunday night used their time in the spotlight to advocate for political causes. Celebrities such as Patricia Arquette, Michelle Williams, and RuPaul Charles all urged activism from viewers while accepting their awards. While accepting her Emmy for her supporting role in Hulu’s “The [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad