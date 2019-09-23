×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Emmys 2019: What You Didn’t See on TV

By
Marc Malkin

Senior Film Awards, Events & Lifestyle Editor

Marc's Most Recent Stories

View All

Viewers who tuned into the Emmys on Sunday night saw the “Game of Thrones” cast reunite for the first time since the epic finale, and caught Adam DeVine’s head-scratching musical number. They also saw the stars of “Veep” rally once more, and witnessed the magic that is Billy Porter’s awards show fashion.

But there’s a ton that cameras didn’t capture during the annual telecast of TV’s biggest night. Luckily, Variety was on the scene to catch everything from love for Phoebe Waller-Bridge to cheers for Jharrel Jerome. Here are five things you didn’t see during the Emmys:

1. Get on your feet
Emmys watchers may have seen the standing ovations so many people received — Patricia Arquette and Norman Lear to name a few — but the applause continued when winners got back to their seats. The “When They See Us” team jumped out of their chairs when first-time winner Jharrel Jerome returned from backstage. The “Fleabag” cast and crew did the same for Phoebe Waller-Bridge for each of her wins.

Related

2. All in the family
Laverne Cox wanted to make sure she had a record of her trans brothers and sisters at the Emmys. She raced up and down the aisle during one commercial break looking for the “Pose” posse. She took a group selfie as soon as she found them. Ava DuVernay snapped group selfie with the Exonerated Five but not before they had a big group hug.

3. Our watch begins
Kit Harrington and Sophie Turner had a long embrace before having a small chat. Meanwhile, the announcer pleaded with people to return to their seats because the show was back “in one minute.”

4. Front row sightings 
Laura Linney bent down to chat with Sandra Oh in the front row. After chatting for a few minutes, Oh whipped out her phone and it appeared that Linney was giving the “Killing Eve” star her phone number or maybe her email address. Sitting nearby were Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones enjoying some snacks. And in the corner seat of the same row, Sterling K. Brown was heard singing for a couple of friends sitting behind him.

5. Sister act
Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner were targeted with some laughs at them — and not with them — shortly after walking on stage to present reality competition show to “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Kylie Jenner was supposed to join her sisters, but a source says she told producer earlier in the day she couldn’t make it because she said she wasn’t feeling well.

More TV

  • Kit Harington, Sophie Turner. Kit Harington,

    Emmys 2019: What You Didn't See on TV

    Viewers who tuned into the Emmys on Sunday night saw the “Game of Thrones” cast reunite for the first time since the epic finale, and caught Adam DeVine’s head-scratching musical number. They also saw the stars of “Veep” rally once more, and witnessed the magic that is Billy Porter’s awards show fashion. But there’s a ton [...]

  • David Benioff, D. B. Weiss, Carolyn

    Emmys 2019: 'Game of Thrones,' Jharrel Jerome Top Social-Media Buzz

    HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and Jharrel Jerome, star of Netflix’s “When They See Us,” led the social conversation during Sunday’s 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Facebook and Twitter. “GOT” picked up 12 Emmys in total for its final season, including outstanding drama series, while series star Peter Dinklage picked up his fourth trophy for supporting [...]

  • The Politician - Ben Platt

    TV Review: Netflix's 'The Politician' Starring Ben Platt

    If you tried to drink every time someone on “The Politician” says “ambition,” you wouldn’t get through a single episode alive. For the steel-jawed characters of “The Politician,” and especially its ostensible hero Payton (executive producer Ben Platt), ambition is the urgent undercurrent of just about every scene, revealing a desperate intensity that never lets [...]

  • David Benioff, D. B. Weiss, Carolyn

    TV Ratings: Emmy Awards Hit New Low

    Sunday night’s hostless Emmys on Fox was likely hoping to emulate the Oscars ratings success in cutting out an emcee. However, according to preliminary Nielsen figures, the 2019 Emmys have gone the way of seemingly all awards shows in declining year on year. Fox’s broadcast posted a 5.7 rating and a 10 share in the [...]

  • Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the audience at

    Emmys: Britain’s Got Talent, and the U.S. Has Got Money

    Brits registered a huge night at the Emmys, with involvement in 13 of the 27 awards given out Sunday night. But scratch the surface, and the strong trans-Atlantic links for the U.K. successes become clear. Yes, Britain’s got talent, but the U.S. has the cash to help bankroll it. Take big winner “Fleabag,” which scooped [...]

  • Oprah Winfrey

    Oprah Sets First Book-Club Pick for New Apple TV Plus Series

    Oprah Winfrey’s interviews with authors of her book club selections will be featured exclusively on Apple’s forthcoming Apple TV Plus service, and she’s announced the first book selection for the project: “The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates. Apple teamed with Winfrey for Apple TV Plus series “Oprah’s Book Club,” premiering Nov. 1 when the service [...]

  • HalseyDKNY 30th birthday party, Arrivals, Spring

    Watch Halsey’s Stunning Performance of ‘Time After Time’ at the 2019 Emmy Awards

    As part of Sunday night’s In Memoriam tribute at the 2019 Emmy Awards ceremony, Halsey performed a version of Cyndi Lauper’s 1983 classic “Time After Time,” over a montage of television stars who died over the past year. Introduced by actress Regina King, the singer performed accompanied only by a pianist and honored Katherine Helmond, Tim Conway, Gloria Vanderbilt, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad