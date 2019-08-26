×
Watch: Fox's First Emmys 2019 Promo Goes Global (EXCLUSIVE)

Michael Schneider

With no host to promote this year’s Primetime Emmys, Fox is turning to the entire world for marketing support. The network is set to air the first promo for this year’s ceremony, and it features the Emmy statue showing up at landmarks across the world.

Panic! at the Disco’s “Hey Look Ma, I Made It” is the soundtrack to the spot, which begins with a voice proclaiming that “the world has woken to Emmy fever, in their own backyards, to celebrate Hollywood’s golden night, leaving cities twinkling like stars.” The promo is set to air Monday night on Fox during “So You Think You Can Dance.”

Among the locations featured in the promo: Los Angeles, London, Las Vegas, Brazil, Chicago, St. Louis, Rome, Paris, Barcelona, Niagara Falls, Easter Island, India, and New York. The idea for the first promo, according to the network, is to highlight the international appeal of the Emmys, particularly in an age where TV has become more global.

Fox is promising a different kind of telecast this year, with a focus on nominated and retiring TV series. The idea to go without a host was championed by producers Don Mischer Prods. and Done+Dusted, which have been given a joint mandate to give the Emmys a makeover.

The 71st annual Emmy Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 22, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Fox. Here’s a first look at the promo:

