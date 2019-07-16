Emmys 2019: Nominations Scorecard by Program and TV Platform

“Game of Thrones” dominated nominations for the 71st annual Emmy Awards, earning a record 32 nominations and putting HBO on top again.

The series, which recently aired its final season, was the most-nominated program, followed by Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (20), HBO’s “Chernobyl” (19), NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” (18), HBO’s “Barry” (17), FX’s “Fosse/Verdon” (17) and Netflix’s “When They See Us” (16).

HBO led for nominations by TV platform, earning 137 and easily topping last year’s leader, Netflix. The streamer came in second with 117 nominations, followed by NBC (58), Amazon (47), CBS (43), FX Networks (32), ABC (26) and Hulu (20). Fox and Showtime tied for ninth place with 18 nominations apiece.

Here’s the full list of nominations for the 71st annual Emmy Awards.

Breakdown by program (five or more):

Game of Thrones (32)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (20)

Chernobyl (19)

Saturday Night Live (18)

Barry (17)

Fosse/Verdon (17)

When They See Us (16)

Russian Doll (13)

Fleabag (11)

The Handmaid’s Tale (11)*

Better Call Saul (9)

Killing Eve (9)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (9)

Ozark (9)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (9)

This Is Us (9)

Veep (9)

The Voice (7)

Pose (6)

Succession (5)

The Good Place (5)

Glow (5)

*”The Handmaid’s Tale” wasn’t eligible for a series nomination this year, but here’s why the show is still in the running for other Emmy awards.

Breakdown by platform (five or more):

HBO (137)

Netflix (117)

NBC (58)

Amazon (47)

CBS (43)

FX Networks (32)

ABC (26)

Hulu (20)

Fox (18)

Showtime (18)

CNN (17)

VH1 (14)

National Geographic (13)

AMC (11)

BBC America (9)

Comedy Central (8)

A&E (5)

TBS (5)