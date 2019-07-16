Emmys 2019: List of Nominations

Nominations for the 71st annual Emmy Awards are being announced Tuesday morning , and “Game of Thrones” and “Veep” are expected to dominate TV’s top honors.

Ken Jeong and D’Arcy Carden are presenting the nods from the Saban Media Center in Los Angeles. The pair will be joined by Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Sherma.

The buzzy final season of HBO’s epic fantasy season isn’t the only top contender in the drama category. FX’s “Pose,” AMC-BBC America’s “Killing Eve,” Netflix’s “Ozark,” HBO’s “Succession” and NBC’s “This Is Us” are also expected to pick up nominations. On the comedy front, Amazon Prime’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” HBO’s “Barry,” Netflix’s “GLOW,” NBC’s “The Good Place,” Netflix’s “The Kominsky Method” and ABC’s “Black-ish” could be competing with Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ farewell to Selina Meyer in “Veep.”

The 2019 Emmy Awards will air Sept. 22 on Fox.

Here’s the nominees list (updating live):

Drama Series

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“Bodyguard” (Netflix)

“Game of Thrones” (HBO)

“Killing Eve” (AMC/BBC America)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Pose” (FX)

“Succession” (HBO)

“This Is Us” (NBC)



Comedy Series

“Barry” (HBO)

“Fleabag” (Amazon Prime)

“The Good Place” (NBC)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime)

“Russian Doll” (Netflix)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

“Veep” (HBO)

Limited Series

“Chernobyl” (HBO)

“Escape at Dannemora” (Showtime)

“Fosse/Verdon” (FX)

“Sharp Objects” (HBO)

“When They See Us” (Netflix)



Television Movie

“Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” (Netflix)

“Brexit” (HBO)

“Deadwood: The Movie” (HBO)

“King Lear” (Amazon Prime)

“My Dinner with Herve” (HBO)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”)



Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”)

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Viola Davis (“How to Get Away With Murder”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Mandy Moore (“This Is Us”)

Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)

Robin Wright (“House of Cards”)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series



Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)

Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”)

Ted Danson (“The Good Place”)

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series



Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep”)

Natasha Lyonne (“Russian Doll”)

Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”)



Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie



Mahershala Ali (“True Detective”)

Benicio Del Toro (“Escape at Dannemora”)

Hugh Grant (“A Very English Scandal”)

Jared Harris (“Chernobyl”)

Jharrel Jerome (“When They See Us”)

Sam Rockwell (“Fosse/Verdon”)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Amy Adams (“Sharp Objects”)

Patricia Arquette (“Escape at Dannemora”)

Aunjanue Ellis (“When They See Us”)

Joey King (“The Act”)

Niecy Nash (“When They See Us”)



Reality Competition



“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“American Ninja Warrior” (NBC)

“Nailed It” (Netflix)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Voice” (NBC)



Variety Talk Show

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)

Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)