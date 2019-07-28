KCET Leads 2019 Local L.A. Area Emmy Awards; KTLA, KMEX Earn Top Newscast Nods

Newly merged local public outfit KCET/PBS SoCal led this year’s Los Angeles Area Emmys, winning a combined seven awards on Saturday night — six of which went to KCET, the individual station leader.

Other big winners included Univision’s KMEX, Tribune’s KTLA, and Telemundo O&O KVEA, which earned three Emmys each. KVEA won the Emmy for best daily evening newscast, for its 11 p.m. telecast, while KTLA won for daytime news, for its 1 p.m. broadcast, and the morning newscast Emmy, for its “KTLA Morning News.”

The 71st Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards were handed out tonight at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center, in a ceremony produced by Bob Bain. Presenters included Kether Donohue (“You’re the Worst”), Brett Gelman (“Stranger Things”), drag icon Rhea Litre, Melissa Fumero (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”), and broadcast journalist Michaela Pereira.

KCET’s wins come as the former PBS station, which went independent in 2010, has focused in recent years on local production. The station won six Emmys individually, including L.A. Local Color (for “Louis & Jazz,” a segment on “The Migrant Kitchen”); Culture/History (for “Yosemite,” a segment on “Lost LA”); Arts (for “That Far Corner: Frank Lloyd Wright in Los Angeles,” a segment on “Artbound”); as well as wins for short promo-news/topical and music composition.

KCET and KOCE “PBS SoCal” finalized their merger last October, creating the Public Media Group of Southern California. KOCE’s win was in crime/social issues, for “Finding Home: A Foster Youth Story.”

Also of note: New local news operation Spectrum News 1 landed its first local Emmy, in the informational series (more than 50% remote) category, for “LA Stories with Giselle Fernandez.”

Here’s the complete list of local Emmy winners:

L.A. Local Color

“Louis & Jazz (The Migrant Kitchen)” (KCET)

Environment News Story

“Plastic and Our Oceans (NBC4 News at 7am and 5pm)” (KNBC)

Sports Special

“Dodgermentary: 1988 Part 3” (Spectrum SportsNet LA)

Sports Feature

“Kirk Gibson Ceremonial First Pitch (Access SportsNet: Dodgers)” (Spectrum SportsNet LA)

Culture/History

“Yosemite (Lost LA)” (KCET)

Education/Information

“Se Vale Soñar” (KMEX)

Arts

“That Far Corner: Frank Lloyd Wright in Los Angeles (Artbound)” (KCET)

Art/Cultural/Historical News Story

“Hollywood: El Letrero Que Cambio La Historia (Noticias Univision A Las Seis)” (KMEX)

Crime/Social Issues

“Finding Home: A Foster Youth Story” (KOCE)

Crime/Social Issues News Story

“DNA Doe Project (Fox 11 News at 10pm)” (KTTV)

“Pawsitive Change Prison Program (KTLA News at 10pm)” (KTLA)

Human Interest News Story

“The Kiss (Eyewitness News at 5pm)” (KABC)

Health/Science News Story

“VA Files in the Operating Rooms (CBS2 News at 11pm)” (KCBS/KCAL)

Sports Series—News

“Atleta De La Semana” (KVEA)

Sports News Story

“Eco Bicicletas (Noticias Univision A Las Seis)” (KMEX)

Feature Segment

“La Calavera Del Color (Acceso Total)” (KVEA)

Short Promo—News/Topical

“Earth Focus – New Season Promo” (KCET)

Music Composition

“Artbound — That Far Corner: Frank Lloyd Wright in Los Angeles” (KCET)

“Earth Focus — Climate Migration” (KCET)

Public Service Announcement

“If They’re Not Secure They’re Not Safe: Dresser Drawer” (LA36)

Entertainment

“KTLA Live from the Oscars” (KTLA)

Entertainment News Story

“Pequeña Gigante (Noticiero Telemundo 52 at 6pm)” (KVEA)

Information Segment

“Mission Possible: Social Justice Medicine Inside L.A. County Jails (LA Now)” (LA County Channel)

Informational Series (More Than 50% Remote)

“LA Stories with Giselle Fernandez” (Spectrum News 1)

Informational Series (More Than 50% Studio)

“Enfoque” (KVEA)

Live Coverage of an Unscheduled News Event

“California En Llamas (Woolsey Fire)” (KMEX)

Live Sports Coverage

“Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners” (Fox Sports West)

Sports Tease

“Lakers Opening Night Tease (Featuring Ice Cube)” (Spectrum SportsNet)

Short Promo—Sports

“It’s L.A. It’s the Kings” (Fox Sports West)

Independent Programming

“Holocaust Soliloquy” (KLCS)

Live Special Events—Programming

“Backstage at the Parade” (KTLA)

Live Special Events—News

“CBS2 News at 6: Fire Telethon” (KCBS)

News Special

“Destino 2018-Midterm Elections” (KMEX)

Sports Series—Programming (Post-Produced)

“Backstage: Dodgers” (Spectrum SportsNet LA)

Sports Series—Programming (Live Broadcast)

“L.A. Kings Live” (Fox Sports West)

Investigative News Story

“Sick Puppy Peddler (Fox 11 News at 10pm)” (KTTV)

Business/Consumer News Story

“Hotel Secrets (NBC4 News at 11pm)” (KNBC)

Regularly Scheduled Daily Morning Newscast: 4am-11am

“KTLA5 Morning News at 7am” (KTLA)

Regularly Scheduled Daily Daytime Newscast: 11am-7pm

“KTLA5 News at 1pm” (KTLA)

Regularly Scheduled Daily Evening Newscast: 7am-12am

“Noticiero Telemundo A Las 11pm” (KVEA)