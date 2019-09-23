×

TV Ratings: Emmy Awards Hit New Low

Will Thorne

David Benioff, D. B. Weiss, Carolyn Strauss, Bernadette Caulfield, Frank Doelger, David Nutter, Miguel Sapochnik, Vince Gerardis, Guyman Casady, George R. R. Martin, Bryan Cogman, Chris Newman, Greg Spence, Lisa McAtackney, Duncan Muggoch. The team from "Game Of Thrones" accepts the award for outstanding drama series at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles71st Primetime Emmy Awards - Show, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019
Sunday night’s hostless Emmys on Fox was likely hoping to emulate the Oscars ratings success in cutting out an emcee.

However, according to preliminary Nielsen figures, the 2019 Emmys have gone the way of seemingly all awards shows in declining year on year.

Fox’s broadcast posted a 5.7 rating and a 10 share in the overnight metered market ratings, which is down 23% on last year’s Monday night show on NBC and 30% below the preliminary rating for the 2017 ceremony which also aired on a Sunday night on CBS. The total viewership for TV’s big night, as well as Sunday’s other fare, will be available later this morning.

Some of the big winners on Sunday night included “Game of Thrones,” which carried home the final award of the night for best Drama Series, and “Fleabag,” which nearly swept all of the comedy categories on its way to a surprisingly stellar night.

The show was up against formidable competition in “Sunday Night Football” on NBC. The Peacock aired a highly anticipated match up between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cleveland Browns, likely contributing in some part to the less than stellar Emmy figures. The Rams-Browns matchup topped the night in metered-market households with a 12.8 rating and a 23 share.

