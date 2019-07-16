Emmys: ‘Game of Thrones’ Helps HBO Retake Nomination Lead Over Netflix

The 32 Emmy nominations earned by “Game of Thrones” — the most for any program in a single season — put HBO back in the No. 1 spot for most nominations by platform this year, giving it a total of 137 and easily beating Netflix’s 117.

Both platforms had a forceful presence in each category. HBO’s “Chernobyl” and “Sharp Objects” and Netflix’s “When They See Us” picked up nominations for outstanding limited series. Netflix’s “Russian Doll” and HBO’s “Barry” earned nominations in the comedy series category, while Netflix’s “Ozark” and HBO’s “Succession” and “Game of Thrones” received nominations for the drama series category. Three HBO programs dominated the television movie nominations — “Brexit,” “Deadwood: The Movie,” and “My Dinner with Herve” — a category in which Netflix earned one nom for “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.”

2018 had marked the first year that Netflix led Emmy nominations, beating every other platform and breaking HBO’s 17-year nomination win-streak. But HBO made a strong comeback in nominations for the 71st annual Emmy awards.

In third place behind the premium cabler and the streamer was NBC, which earned 58 nominations.