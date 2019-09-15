×
Creative Arts Emmy Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

Cynthia Littleton

The second half of the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards are being presented this evening at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. Variety will update the winners list live as the trophies are handed out.

Casting for a limited series

When They See Us • Netflix • Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Films, Array Filmworks Aisha Coley, CSA, Casting by Billy Hopkins, Location Casting Ashley Ingram, Location Casting

Casting for a comedy series

Fleabag • Prime Video • All3Media International Limited and Amazon Studios Olivia Scott-Webb, Casting by

Casting for a drama series

Game Of Thrones • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television Nina Gold, Casting by Robert Sterne, Casting by Carla Stronge, Location Casting

Short form comedy or drama series:

State Of The Union • SundanceTV • SundanceTV in co-production with See-Saw Films

Nick Hornby, Executive Producer Stephen Frears, Executive Producer Jamie Laurenson, Executive Producer Hakan Kousetta, Executive Producer Iain Canning, Executive Producer Emile Sherman, Executive Producer

Single-camera picture editing for a drama series

Game Of Thrones • The Long Night • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
Tim Porter, ACE, Editor

Single-camera picture editing for a comedy series

Fleabag • Episode 1 • Prime Video • All3Media International Limited and Amazon Studios Gary Dollner, ACE, Editor

Cinematography for a single-camera series (half-hour)

Russian Doll • Ariadne • Netflix • Universal Television in association with Jax Media, Paper Kite Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment, Shoot to Midnight, Avenue A
Chris Teague, Director of Photography

Cinematography for a limited series or movie

Chernobyl • Please Remain Calm • HBO • HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures Jakob Ihre, FSF, Director of Photography

Actress in a short form comedy or drama series

State Of The Union • SundanceTV • See-Saw Films Rosamund Pike as Louise

Sound editing for a limited series, movie or special

Chernobyl • 1:23:45 • HBO • HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures Stefan Henrix, Supervising Sound Editor Joe Beal, Sound Designer Michael Maroussas, Dialogue Editor Harry Barnes, ADR Supervisor Andy Wade, Music Editor Philip Clements, Foley Editor Anna Wright, Foley Artist

Andy Wade, Music Editor Philip Clements, Foley Editor Anna Wright, Foley Artist

Sound mixing for a comedy or drama series (one hour)

Game Of Thrones • The Long Night • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television Onnalee Blank, Re-Recording Mixer Mathew Waters, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Simon Kerr, Production Mixer Danny Crowley, Production Mixer Ronan Hill, CAS, Production Mixer

Winners in the more than 45 categories were handed out Saturday night in the first part of the two-night ceremony. Highlights from both ceremonies will air Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. on FXX. Winners in 27 top categories will be presented Sept. 22 at the Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony to air live on Fox.

