‘Chernobyl’ Star Emily Watson to Star in ITV Psychological Thriller ‘Too Close’

Emily Watson will play a psychiatrist assigned to work with a woman accused of a heinous crime but who claims she can’t remember a thing in “Too Close,” a new drama for ITV. The series will be produced by Snowed-In Productions, which is a sister company of J.K. Rowling’s Bronte Film and Television.

All3Media International is also on board the miniseries and will sell it internationally. It is written by actress and author Clara Salaman who adapts her novel of the same name, which was written under the pseudonym Natalie Daniels.

Watson (“Chernobyl”) will play Dr. Emma Robinson who is sent to asses a suspect, Connie, ahead of her trial. Connie has a searing insight into Emma’s deepest insecurities and their sessions become a complex psychological game.

Snowed-In’s head of drama, Ruth Kenley-Letts (“The Casual Vacancy”) will exec produce. “Clara’s scripts are consistently gripping, with compelling and brilliantly realized women at their heart,” she said.

“’Too Close’ is a brilliant script where you are never sure who has the power – the psychologist or her patient, or whether Connie is the monster she’s portrayed as,” added ITV drama boss Polly Hill who commissioned the series.

She added: “I’m delighted that Emily Watson is going to play Emma, who will be phenomenal and I’m looking forward to working with Ruth Kenley-Letts and the team at Snowed-In Productions to bring this fantastic adaptation to ITV.”