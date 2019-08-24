×
Emily VanCamp, Kat Dennings, Randall Park Will Reprise Marvel Roles in Disney Plus Series

Emily VanCamp The Resident
CREDIT: Jonathan Hordle/REX/Shutterstock

Marvel is bringing back some of the best of its supporting cast and adding some new star power for its upcoming series on streaming service Disney Plus.

At the D23 Expo event Friday in Anaheim, Marvel announced that Emily VanCamp will reprise her role as SHIELD agent Sharon Carter in the upcoming action drama “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” The miniseries will tell the story of a new adventure featuring characters played by Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan in the “Captain America” and “Avengers” movies. VanCamp played the role of Sharon Carter in the feature film “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.”

Kat Dennings will return as Darcy Lewis in “WandaVision,” marking Dennings’ third appearance, which she most recently portrayed in “Thor: The Dark World.” Though the plot of the forthcoming series is still unknown, it was announced Friday that “WandaVision” will be a hybrid action series-sitcom. Randall Park, who played FBI agent Jimmy Woo in “Antman and the Wasp,” will return as that character in “WandVision.” Hayley Atwell will also make her return as Captain America’s love interest Peggy Carter in animated anthology “What If.”

New actors joining the cast of the two film spin-offs are Kathryn Hahn and Wyatt Russell. Hahn will play a character describes as a noisy neighbor in “WandaVision” and Russell (“22 Jump Street,” “Black Mirror”) will star alongside VanCamp in “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” as John Walker.

 

