Emilia Clarke Addresses ‘Game of Thrones’ Finale Backlash

“Game of Thrones” actress Emilia Clarke addressed the backlash the HBO drama faced from fans regarding the series finale.

“You know what? It was profoundly flattering is what it was because when someone cares that much that they’re ready to make such a noise about how they believe the characters should’ve been finished and how the story should’ve gone. That’s just enormously flattering. That just shows how much everybody loved it,” Clarke told Variety at the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards.

She went on to discuss the bittersweet feelings she experienced after wrapping up the show in its eighth and final season. “We’ve had enough space now since filming, since it coming out, since the premiere, and all of that stuff. It’s been all of these different stages. Now, here we are and it feels like everyone’s had some time to cool down a little bit.” She also expressed her frustration that she unfortunately didn’t take Daenarys Targaryen’s wig home from the set.

Though the show garnered a total of 32 nominations for it’s farewell season, Clarke cut short any thoughts the possibility of the show’s continuation, saying the finale allowed the cast to reunite with their families. “I honestly don’t think that you would have a crew or a cast alive to do another couple seasons,” she said. “We put our absolute heart and soul, blood, sweat, and tears, muscle, brain energy, everything into this and I feel like everybody’s families are like ‘thank God, you’re done. We can get everyone back.'”