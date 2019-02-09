Embattled Former CBS Chief Leslie Moonves Launches Moon Rise Unlimited Venture

Leslie Moonves, the former CBS chairman-CEO who was brought down last year by allegations of sexual misconduct, has set up a new business venture that appears to be targeting production, distribution and streaming.

Moonves’ plan to launch Moon Rise Unlimited LLC came to light in a filing to register the Moon Rise name with the California Secretary of State’s office. The filings were made Oct. 30 and Nov. 1 and were first reported Friday by the New York Times.

A representative for Moonves declined to comment. The filings list the initial address for Moon Rise as 2049 Century Park East, one of the high-rise buildings in the Century City area that is home to numerous law firms. There were rumblings in the industry this week that Moonves has taken office space in the West Hollywood area. The Times reported that Moonves has set up shop at the famed 9000 Sunset Boulevard office tower.

The filings also show Moonves registered the name Moon Rise Technologies and Moon Rise Productions. Moon Rise Technologies is listed on the one-page form as focusing on “streaming services and distribution.” Moon Rise Productions is listed as focusing on “film and television production.” Moon Rise Unlimited is described as offering “entertainment services.”

CBS is believed to be footing the bill for Moonves’ office space under the exit-agreement terms of his employment contract with CBS. Moonves was ousted in September amid allegations of sexual misconduct over the years from multiple women.

Moonves is in a legal fight with CBS over a $120 million severance payment. CBS’ internal investigation concluded in December that Moonves was fired for cause and thus is not eligible for the mammoth severance spelled out in his contract. But CBS’ obligation to pay for office space for Moonves for at least a year after his parting with the company, among other services, was also guaranteed as part of his employment contract and may still be enforceable despite his termination.