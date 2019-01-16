‘Ellen’s Game of Games’ Renewed for Season 3 at NBC

NBC has renewed the competition series “Ellen’s Game of Games” for a third season.

Season 2 of the show launched on Jan. 8. Ellen DeGeneres serves as host and executive producer of the one-hour show, which includes supersized versions of some of the most popular games from her award-winning daytime talk show.

Along with DeGeneres, the show is executive produced by Kevin A. Leman II, Mary Connelly, Ed Glavin, Andy Lassner, Jeff Kleeman, Derek Westervelt, and David A. Hurwitz. The series is produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted and Alternative Television in association with Telepictures and A Very Good Production.

“We are delighted that America has wholeheartedly embraced this wildly entertaining and unpredictable show,” said Meredith Ahr, president of the alternative and reality group at NBC Entertainment. “Ellen’s signature humor, coupled with the clever twists she and the producers bring to each hilarious moment, puts ‘Game of Games’ in a league of its own. We can’t wait to get started on season three.”

More to come…